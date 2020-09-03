Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 19:41 IST

India on Thursday accused Pakistan of attempting to politicise the UN Security Council’s 1267 sanctions committee procedure after members of the world body rejected Islamabad’s call to designate two Indian nationals as terrorists.

The UN Security Council had on Wednesday rejected Pakistan’s efforts to get the two Indians designated as terrorists after Islamabad failed to produce evidence to back up its allegations.

The proposal from Pakistan was “objected to by some Security Council members and thereafter, the secretariat blocked this proposal...and issued a notification”, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a weekly news briefing.

“What has happened is [that] Pakistan’s attempt to list four Indian nationals in this 1267 sanctions list has failed,” he said, adding the move was a “blatant attempt by Pakistan to politicise the working of this 1267 procedure by giving it a religious colour”.

Pakistan’s move was widely perceived as retaliation for India’s success last year in getting Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist by the 1267 committee, which focuses on the designation of terrorists linked to al-Qaeda, Islamic State, the Taliban and their affiliates.

Pakistan has launched moves to designate a total of four Indians as terrorists since 2019, telling the UN Security Council they were allegedly involved in state-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan also alleged the men were part of an Afghanistan-based group that helped organise terror attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

The efforts to designate two Indians – identified by Pakistan as Venumadhav Dongara and Ajoy Mistry – were rejected by the Security Council in June and July, largely because of efforts by the US, Britain, France and Germany, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

A recent effort to designate two more Indians – identified by Islamabad as Gobinda Patnaik and Angara Appaji – were initially blocked through a “technical hold” by the US, the UK, Germany, France and Belgium as they wanted Pakistan to provide evidence to back its allegations, the people said.

During consultations behind closed doors on Wednesday, when the term of the hold ended, Pakistan’s effort to designate the remaining two Indians was rejected by the Security Council after it failed to furnish any proof, the people added.

India’s permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, tweeted: “Pakistan’s blatant attempt to politicise 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, has been thwarted by UN Security Council. We thank all those Council members who have blocked Pakistan’s designs.”

Some of the Indians that Pakistan had sought to designate as terrorists had been working in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly sought to rake up what it claims is India’s alleged role in fomenting terrorism on its soil at various UN bodies in recent months, but without any takers. It even made a false claim that its envoy to the UN had delivered a statement at a UN Security Council meet on terrorism.