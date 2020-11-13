e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistan violates ceasefire in three sectors along LoC

Pakistan violates ceasefire in three sectors along LoC

No casualties have been reported in the incidents, the officials said, adding that the Indian Army was retaliating in all the three sectors.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 13:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Srinagar
The officials said Pakistan Army also fired towards Indian positions in Uri sector of Baramulla district.
The officials said Pakistan Army also fired towards Indian positions in Uri sector of Baramulla district.(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times file photo)
         

Pakistani troops opened fire in three sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The first ceasefire violation was reported from Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district around noon and it was followed by another round of firing in Keran sector of Kupwara district a few minutes later, they said.  The Pakistan Army also fired towards Indian positions in Uri sector of Baramulla district, they said. 

Also Read | Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers

No casualties have been reported in the incidents, the officials said, adding that the Indian Army was retaliating in all the three sectors.

tags
top news
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
LIVE: Pollution main reason behind Covid-19 rise in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
LIVE: Pollution main reason behind Covid-19 rise in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In