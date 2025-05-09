Menu Explore
Pakistani jet shot down by Indian forces near Punjab's Pathankot: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2025 12:46 AM IST

Indian air defence units successfully intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards border areas in Jammu on Thursday. 

A Pakistani jet was shot down in the Pathankot sector by Indian air defence, news agency ANI reported, citing multiple sources. 

Missiles streak across the city sky, in Jammu, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (PTI)
Missiles streak across the city sky, in Jammu, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (PTI)

India on Thursday swiftly thwarted Pakistan's latest attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu and Pathankot. 

This followed successful interceptions of similar bids at 15 locations across northern and western India, amid escalating tensions between the two nations and growing fears of a wider conflict. 

The renewed attacks, alongside intense shelling by Pakistani forces on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, came after India targeted Pakistani air defence systems in multiple cities, including neutralising one in Lahore earlier in the day.

Indian air defence units successfully intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards border areas in Jammu, including the strategically crucial Jammu Airport at Satwari, on Thursday evening, according to defence sources.

A sudden power outage plunged Jammu city into darkness following two loud explosions, likely caused by the interception of intruding drones. Sirens blared across the city, urging panic-stricken residents to seek shelter.

Massive explosions were also heard in Jaisalmer, with a blackout enforced across western Rajasthan’s border districts with Pakistan, leaving the entire stretch in darkness. 

On Wednesday, the Indian armed forces executed precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The ministry of defence (MoD) reaffirmed that any attack on Indian military sites would provoke a “suitable response.” Meanwhile, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan alone holds the responsibility for deciding whether to de-escalate tensions with India, as New Delhi responded to the “original escalation” caused by the Pahalgam massacre.

Unconfirmed reports were indicating that the Indian armed forces had shot down Pakistan's F-16, though official confirmation is still awaited.

The S-400 missile defence system, surface-to-air missiles, and the integrated counter-unmanned aircraft system were deployed to counter Pakistan's attempts.

Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
