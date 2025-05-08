Pakistani military attempted attacks on these 15 Indian locations on May 7 | Full list

Ministry of defence on Thursday revealed that Pakistan's military had attempted to attack several Indian locations, including Srinagar, Amritsar and Chandigarh, on the night of May 7, in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. Pakistan's military attempted to attack several Indian cities including Srinagar, Amritsar and Chandigarh on the night of May 7.(AFP)

The defence ministry stated that Pakistan had attempted to engage military targets in these cities located in Northern and Western India. The attacks were thwarted by India's Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.

The Indian military is currently recovering the debris from the attacks in order to prove Pakistan's role in the aggression.

In the early hours of May 7, India had launched strikes on nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to eliminate “terror infrastructure."

The move was a retaliatory measure in response to Pakistan's alleged involvement in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, that took the lives of 26 civilians and left several others injured.

Here is a list of the locations which Pakistan had attempted to target:

- Awantipura

- Srinagar

- Jammu

- Pathankot

- Amritsar

- Kapurthala

- Jalandhar

- Ludhiana

- Adampur

- Bhatinda

- Chandigarh

- Nal

- Phalodi

- Uttarlai

- Bhuj

India strikes Lahore, Karachi

In the defence ministry's statement they said, “Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.”

The move came after Pakistan attacked with unprovoked mortar and artillery fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri areas after Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan’s firing has claimed the lives of sixteen innocent people, including three women and five children, according to the Indian military.