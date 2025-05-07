Turkey, Azerbaijan back Pakistan after Operation Sindoor; Qatar urges restraint

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye and Azerbaijan on Wednesday issued separate statements in support of Pakistan after India conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’ - targeting “terror infrastructure” in the neighbouring country. Turkiye was one of the few countries which supported Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor which received global support for targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

Turkiye's foreign affairs ministry posted a statement on X, saying, “We are following the developments between Pakistan and India with concern. The attack carried out by India last night (6 May) raises the risk of an all-out war. We condemn such provocative steps as well as attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

The Turkish foreign ministry called on both parties to “exercise common sense and refrain from unilateral actions.”

They added, “We expect that measures will be taken to reduce tensions in the region as soon as possible and that the necessary mechanisms, including in the field of counter-terrorism, will be put in place to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents. We also support Pakistan's call for an investigation into the 22 April terrorist attack.”

Azerbaijan also issued a statement soon after the attack, condemning violence against Pakistan.

In their statement they said, “The Republic of Azerbaijan expresses its concern over the further escalation of tension between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Further, the foreign ministry wrote, “We condemn military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians. Being in solidarity with the people of Pakistan, we express condolences to the families of the innocent victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”

Qatar's response to Operation Sindoor

In a statement released on X, Qatar's foreign ministry stated on Wednesday regarding Operation Sindoor, “The State of Qatar is following with deep concern the continued escalation between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Qatar urges both countries to exercise maximum restraint, give priority to the voice of wisdom, respect the principles of good neighborliness, and resolve the crisis through diplomatic means.”

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also urged both countries to resolve their issues through constructive dialogue to ensure stability and peace in the region.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which led to the death of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at nine terror targets, all of which were successful.