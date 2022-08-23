Panels set up to resolve Assam-Arunachal border dispute begin border visits

The committees formed to resolve the decades-old boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have started visiting border areas days after chief ministers of the two states signed a declaration for forming 12 panels for the purpose. The visits will continue until August 31 before they submit their reports by September 15.

Cabinet ministers of the two states head the panels. Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein and Assam minister Atul Bora-led panels on Monday held a meeting. They also visited disputed areas in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai and Assam’s Tinsukia.

In Assam’s Balipara, panels of Assam minister Pijush Hazarika and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Mama Natung held discussions. They visited areas in Assam’s Biswanath and Sonitpur and Pakke Kessang in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We visited the border areas and heard opinions of local residents. Based on their inputs and other factors we will submit our reports soon which in turn would help in resolving the issue,” Bora said.

Mein said the process of resolving border disputes in the region through talks began under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. He hoped their dispute will be resolved amicably.

In July, the two states signed the Namsai Declaration and agreed to bring down the number of disputed villages from 123 to 86 and have the regional committees submit their first reports by September 15.

The committees have been mandated to look into aspects like geographical contiguity, administrative convenience, opinions of the local people on which state they want to reside in, etc.

Chief ministers of the two states will hold talks after the panels submit their reports. The talks are expected to culminate in an agreement on reshaping boundaries, which will then be sent to the Centre for approval.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804 km-long boundary. Last year, the two states agreed to resolve the dispute out of court through talks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON