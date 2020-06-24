e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pangong Fingers emergeas key focal point in talks

Pangong Fingers emergeas key focal point in talks

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 00:07 IST
Rahul Singh
Rahul Singh
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

While a “mutual consensus to disengage” from “all friction areas” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was reached during a meeting between Indian and Chinese commanders on Monday, it is the restoration of status quo ante in the Finger Area on the north bank of Ladakh’s Pangong Tso lake that will determine the success of efforts to cool tensions along the contested border, officials and China watchers said on Tuesday.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has set up permanent bunkers, pillboxes and observation posts between Fingers Four and Eight and getting it to pull down those structures and move back to their original positions at Finger Eight will be the toughest part of the disengagement process, said an official asking not to be named.

The Finger Area refers to a set of eight cliffs jutting out of the Sirijap range that overlooks the Pangong lake.

Before Chinese forces occupied vantage positions on Finger Four in early May, Indian Army soldiers would patrol right up to Finger Eight, which New Delhi considers to be its territory, said another official asking not to be named. The new Chinese positions have restricted the scope of Indian patrols. Fingers Four and Eight are eight kilometers apart. Satellite imagery shows that several of these positions came up after the current round of border tensions erupted on May 5-6.

The Indian claim line in this sector extends to Finger Eight, while the Chinese claim is up to Finger Four till where PLA has constructed a vehicle track.

“Getting PLA to pull back from Finger Four to Finger Eight will be a huge challenge. Their intentions can be discerned from their military posturing in the sector and the new positions and structures that have come up,” said former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd).

The army is concerned about PLA’s presence in the Finger Area, especially its activities between Finger Four and Finger Eight over the last seven weeks. “It is not just about the Finger Area. You could next see PLA creating the same situation in Depsang, Chumar, Demchok and areas in the eastern sector on the basis of their perception of the border,” Hooda said.

The Finger Area was the only sector, where limited disengagement did not begin after the two sides reached an understanding to implement a de-escalation plan to ease rising tensions along the border during a meeting between senior Indian and Chinese commanders. The area has been at the centre of the weeks-long border standoff between India and China that has plunged the bilateral relationship to a new low.

“The PLA has entrenched itself in the Finger Area. It will be the biggest challenge that the disengagement process will encounter,” said Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd), a former director-general of military operations.

The modalities for disengagement from all friction areas were discussed at the meeting between senior Indian and Chinese commanders at Moldo on Monday.

top news
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘All parametres met’: Patanjali says Covid medicine details given to Centre
‘All parametres met’: Patanjali says Covid medicine details given to Centre
China has been playing Go, not chess. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
China has been playing Go, not chess. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In