e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lessons from 2014 standoff in focus as commanders agree to disengage

Lessons from 2014 standoff in focus as commanders agree to disengage

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 00:10 IST
Rahul Singh
Rahul Singh
Hindustantimes
         

The disengagement process during a previous border standoff in the Ladakh involved a temporary ban on Indian and Chinese soldiers patrolling disputed areas along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC), people familiar with that border dispute said on Tuesday.

The three-week tense confrontation in Ladakh’s Chumar sector in 2014 may have lacked the aggression that has been witnessed during the current round of border tensions but it was a serious development as dominating the area where the standoff took place.

The “mutual consensus to disengage from friction areas” along the LAC, reached during a marathon meeting between senior Indian and Chinese commanders , has turned the spotlight on how disengagement works.

More than 1,000 troops Indian troops were eyeball to eyeball with an equal number of Chinese soldiers at the height of the Chumar standoff. “The soldiers from the two armies were barely five metres apart. When our helicopters dropped chocolates for our soldiers, the Chinese troops would also get some of the goodies. That’s how close they were,” said Lieutenant General (retd) DS Hooda, who was the Northern Army commander during the Chumar standoff.

The final disengagement between the troops involved two steps, Hooda said. “After the modalities for disengagement were worked out, we were successful in getting the Chinese to retreat to their camp in Chepzi, which was five km away. We moved back to our camp. It wasn’t that complicated as there had been hardly any aggression from either side. In the second step, both sides agreed to a moratorium on patrolling disputed areas to avoid face-offs,” Hooda said.

top news
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘All parametres met’: Patanjali says Covid medicine details given to Centre
‘All parametres met’: Patanjali says Covid medicine details given to Centre
China has been playing Go, not chess. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
China has been playing Go, not chess. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In