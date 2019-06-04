Panjim Cong MLA Monseratte to face trial for rape

Panaji Congress MLA Atanasio “Babush” Monserrate will face trial in the case related to raping a minor girl in 2016 after the North Goa district and sessions court rejected his plea for dropping of charges and discharging him in the case, said the public prosecutor.

The Women’s Police Station had charge-sheeted Monserrate in July 2018 under various section of the IPC, as well as under sections Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Monserratte had moved the application last month seeking dropping of charges.

“The judge has ordered for charges to be framed on all those sections by June 12. The second accused — a woman identified as Rosy, who the rape survivor accused of advising her mother to put her in the care of Monserrate— is going to be charged with abetment of the same offences,” prosecutor Roy D’Souza said.

Monserrate said that the order was not unexpected.

“We had asked for dropping of the charges. We had filed application before framing of criminal charges. Now we will have to go through the trial,” he said.

He has denied all charges but said that he wouldn’t speak on the nature of the complaint since the matter is before the courts.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 01:01 IST