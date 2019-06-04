Para-teacher in Dhanbad attempts self-immolation

The police on Monday foiled self-immolation attempt by Mohammed S Sheikh, secretary of the Dhanbad District Para-Teachers Association (DDPTA), who poured kerosene on himself outside the office of the deputy commissioner here. He was allegedly aggrieved over the delay in salary payment.

Deputy superintendent of police (law and order) Mukesh Kumar, who apprehended Sheikh, said, “We had information that Sheikh would attempt some mischief along with a few para-teachers and we apprehended him just in time. The police would take appropriate legal action against Sheikh.”

Sheikh said para-teachers in Jharkhand had remained unpaid for several months despite an agreement between the state government and DDPTA over payment. “It’s Eid now and without money, it’s impossible to celebrate the festival. We had reminded the government of the commitment given in January this year. Since no action came, I decided to take this step,” he told reporters.

