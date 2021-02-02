Parents buried teen to hide truth behind death, cops find body decade later

Acting on the state government’s campaign to find the missing girls, the Madhya Pradesh police in Sehore, 37 km south of Bhopal, ended up excavating the remains of a teenager, who was reported missing by her parents in 2011.

“A resident of a village in Sehore district, the girl was 15-year-old when she allegedly died by suicide in 2011. The family hid the truth for a decade and buried her with help from two people,” said Sameer Yadav, additional superintendent of police, Sehore.

The girl would have turned 25 this year.

The police officer said, “The girl’s father lodged a complaint at Mandi police station Sehore in 2011 that his daughter was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified man. Later, the family recovered the girl from Bhopal but did not inform the police.”

“The girl’s father told police that he had come to know that the girl was in a relationship with two different people and one of the men took her to Bhopal. The girl’s mother chided her and asked her to stay away from them. Upset over it, the girl consumed poison. Later the family called both the men, who were stated to be in relationship with their daughter, and asked them to help the family to bury the body,” said the ASP.

Police arrested all the four accused under section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offenders) of the IPC. The remains of the girl have been sent for forensic examination.

“Nobody in the village knew that the girl had died. But recently when police reached the house of the girl and inquired about her, the family members confessed that the girl died by suicide in 2011,” the officer added.