Parents worries as two Bhopal students still stuck in Iran

Two students from Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, who went to pursue Islamic religious education in Iran, are stranded amid the ongoing conflict situation in the region and family members are worried about their well-being. Indian nationals were welcomed upon arrival from Iran under Operation Sindhu, after a special flight from Mashhad landed in New Delhi.(@MEAIndia)

One of the students, Abrar Ali (30), a resident of Nishatpura locality in Bhopal, has refused to return in the midst of the war, saying he has been living there for four years and could not leave them (Iran) in their bad times.

Speaking to ANI, Abrar's Mother, Shahnoor Begum said, "My son, Abrar Ali is stuck in Iran. He has been there for four years to study. When we asked him to return, he said that he did not want to come back as of now, what will the Iran's public say about leaving in such a war situation. He says "I have eaten the salt of this place, I will not go like this" (he owes his loyalty to them (Iran), he can't come back for the time being). I am his mother, I'm worried but he said he would not return so, I am praying for his safety. He says that he is safe and explosions occur away from his place."

One of Abrar's family members Abid Ali said that Abrar went to Iran to pursue a five-year course related to Maulana Maulviyat. After which, he gets a title of Maulana, four years have passed and a year is left. "He lives in Qom city, Iran and he is safe as of now. As soon as we heard of the bombing in Iran, his mother talked to him, but he said that he would not come. He says that he is living there for four years and he wants to pay his loyalty to them as well and won't leave in the bad time. His mother asked him to come saying she is worried then he said that he is living at a safe place and will not come back as of now," Abid Ali said.

He further added, "I appeal to the Indian government that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is renowned across the globe and if he wishes then this war can be stopped. So, I request PM Modi to let this war be stopped somehow."

Meanwhile, Migdad Nusvi's daughter, Gul Afsha Khatoon, a resident of Karond area in Bhopal, is pursuing religious studies in Mashhad city of Iran and lives in the hostel there. Her family requests the Indian government to help them in bringing her home safely.

Nusvi said, "I have lived in Iran to pursue my studies and I came back from there in 1990. My daughter has been to Iran to study for around six years. The situation is not good there, but she is saying that it is okay. She says that there is nothing to worry about, if the situation is worsened then, she would try to come. I spoke to her on Sunday evening (June 22) and she is living in a hostel in Mashhad city of Iran. She is pursuing education in Islamic spiritual science. I think there is not any serious trouble else she would have told me. We wish, if she returns then it will be much better."

Afsha's brother Mohammed Javad Nusvi said, “My sister is pursuing studies in Iran and she is stuck in a war situation there. We want to make a request from the Indian government to help us in bringing our sister back to India safely. We are continuously watching news related to Iran on television. We are worried about our sister and want her to come back with us as soon as possible.”