Parliament breach: Eight personnel suspended, security raised in House

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday suspended eight security personnel for the lapses in Parliament the previous day, people aware of the matter said, although they did not clarify if they were part of the Parliament Security Service – an in-house security wing -- or were on deputation from the Delhi Police and other security agencies. Paramilitary personnel stand guard during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

At 1.01pm on Wednesday, two men walked through three layers of security with smoke canisters concealed in their shoes, vaulted into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery, and set off smoke inside the chambers.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The suspended personnel were tasked with frisking visitors and mediapersons, a person aware of the matter said on Thursday, asking not to be named.

The security breach has triggered an alarms and brought back memories of the 2001 terror attack, which took place exactly 22 years to the day on December 13, and angered opposition MPs who pressed the government to explain how the breach could occur.

While the security of the complex is managed by Delhi Police, paramilitary forces and a specialised department called Parliament Security Service (PSS). PSS is led by a joint secretary-level officer – usually from the Indian Police Service and Delhi Police – and has three levels of security check for any visitor – at the entrance of the Parliament complex right before guest passes are made, at the gate of the new Parliament building, and right before the visitor enters the gallery.

Parliament security breach: Accused modified shoes to hide colour bombs, say cops

A thorough checking awaits the visitors at every level and they are not allowed to carry anything, including pens or books, inside the House. PSS then escorts the visitors who come to watch the proceedings on the basis of a recommendation of an MP.

Officials did not explain how the two men managed to pass through these layers to reach the chambers with smoke cannisters in their shoes, and as unanswered questions linger, officials said several steps were being taken to iron out loopholes.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, and arrested five people, including the two intruders. Along with Intelligence Bureau (IB), the police‘s special cell is probing whether the accused have any links to terror groups.

A separate inquiry related to the lapses has been initiated by Anish Dayal Singh, director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and security was tightened at the Parliament on Thursday. The inquiry will also focus on remedial measures needed to prevent such incidents.

On Thursday, a temporary ban was placed on the entry of visitors. During the day, only a group of students from Dang, Gujarat was allowed in.

Lok Sabha security breach: How Bhagat Singh endures, even for the misguided

On other days, to be eligible to enter Parliament, visitors can get a pass from any of the members or from the offices of the Lok Sabha speaker or the Rajya Sabha chairperson.

On Thursday, only parliamentary staff and those working in nearby offices with valid identity cards were allowed to access the road between Parliament and the Red Cross building in central Delhi as part of tightened security arrangements. Outside Parliament too, there was heavy police deployment to prevent any gatherings.

A Delhi Police officer, who asked not to be named, said, “Pickets are set up on the road near the Parliament when it is in session. On Thursday more such pickets were set up to ensure that no protester came on the road with such canisters. In fact, security was increased even on the way to the roads leading to the Parliament. Police personnel from the Parliament Street police station were on high alert.”

At the main gate of Parliament, several journalists were asked to remove shoes by security personnel. The police probe has found that the intruders wore modified shoes with cavities to hide the canisters while entering the complex.

Journalists were also not allowed to stand outside the barricaded Makar Dwar from where lawmakers enter and exit the House. An official aware of the development said the Makar Dwar will now be accessible only to members, with even their staff being kept away.

Wednesday’s breach came hours after parliamentarians paid homage to those killed in the 2001 terrorist attack. Sharma and Manoranjan D shouted slogans and released yellow smoke before parliamentarians and security staff overpowered and dragged them away. Lok Sabha reconvened within 45 minutes with MPs raising questions about laxity in security protocols and gaps.

Outside Parliament, two other people, Neelam Singh, 37, and Amol Shinde, 24, shouted slogans such as, “Bharat Mata ki jai” and “Jai Bhim”. They were detained by the police teams after the two had released smoke from a canister.