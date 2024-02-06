 Budget session extended by a day amid buzz over 'white paper' on economy by Govt | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Budget session extended by a day amid buzz over 'white paper' on economy by Modi govt

Budget session extended by a day amid buzz over 'white paper' on economy by Modi govt

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 07:29 PM IST

Parliament's budget session has been extended by a day till Saturday

Parliament's budget session has been extended by a day till Saturday, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Joshi's annoucement comes amid buzz over the Narendra Modi government presenting a ‘white paper’ on economy during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

According to ANI, the Centre will present a ‘white paper’ on what it terms as ‘economic mismanagement’ during the Manmohan Singh government. Sources told the news agency that the ‘white paper’ will also talk on ‘positive steps’ that could have been taken at that time.

Parliament Budget Session LIVE coverage

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the government's plan on the ‘white paper’, saying that “glorious 10 years were lost”.

Proceedings of Lok Sabha are underway during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Proceedings of Lok Sabha are underway during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

“The kind of impact that it had, the mismanagement, it is not just talking about policy paralysis for a fragile five, it’s talking about every one of these steps, which, number one were immoral in the sense of not being right, and equally the kind of positive effect, if it had happened very well in a transparent fashion, it would have had on the economy. We lost 10 glorious years,” the minister had told a TV news channel.

During his address to the Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that in his government's third term, India will become the world's third largest economy.

“On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third-largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee,” he had said.

Modi had also taken a dig at Congress, saying that in the interim Budget in 2014, the then Finance Minister had said that it would take three decades (by 2044) for India to become the third largest economy.

The prime minister accused the Congress government of 2014 of losing the ability to even dream big. "I feel pity on their thinking."

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

Tuesday, February 06, 2024
