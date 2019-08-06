Parliament House should be modernised: Venkaiah Naidu

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:20 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman urged the government to expand and modernize the colonial-era Parliament building in sync with the Prime Minister’s vision for a new India.

While Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that it is the aspiration of all of us that Parliament House of the largest Republic and the largest democracy of the world should become the most magnificent and attractive, Naidu recalled that when he was the urban development minister, he received requests from members to modernize the building with all facilities.

Both the Chairs pointed out that the Parliament building is now 92 years old and needs urgent repairs. “So, we have been appealing to the Government to consider this. Of course, before taking a final decision, they will consult us also, Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha, to make it more comfortable, more functional and more useful for Members with all the modern facilities,” Naidu said.

The Parliament building—considered by many as a functioning monument—has frequently faced maintenance issues. Once, a huge chunk of the ceiling fell in a minister’s room which was right below the kitchen.

For a long time, the building also didn’t get fire safety clearance from Delhi fire department after it was found that many of its escape routes and alleys have been blocked by unauthorized constructions.

During the UPA era, there was a proposal to even shift Parliament to other premises or a brand new building.

