Budget session LIVE: Jan dhan yojana changed the way India saves money, says President Kovind

The budget session of Parliament which begins today is expected to be stormy as the opposition will seek to corner the NDA on a number of issues including Rafale, unemployment and farmer issue.

President Ram Nath Kovind is also to address a joint sitting today to list out the achievements of the ruling NDA government. The joint sitting will take place in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha at Parliament House Complex.

Here are the live updates:

11: 38 am IST NDA to hold a meeting in the Parliament later today The NDA will be holding a meeting in the Parliament later today, according to news agency ANI.





11:35 am IST MSP increased to empower farmers: President Kovind The government is working on policies to empower farmers. The minimum support price (MSP) of crops has been increased to benefit farmers, President Kovind said.





11:33 am IST ‘Citizenship bill will make it easier to provide Indian citizenship to those who had to take refuge here’ President Kovind said the Citizenship Amendment Bill will make it easier to provide Indian citizenship to those who had to take refuge in India after facing oppression somewhere else. “They were not at fault, they were victims of situations.”





11: 22 am IST Government has tried find solutions to all kinds of injustice: Kovind To end all kinds of injustice in the country, my government has taken a lot of steps. We have decided to punish rapists of minors with death sentence. We have also brought up the issue of triple talaq to fight for the rights of women, President Kovind said at the joint sitting.





11:20 am IST More than 6 crore gas connections in houses under Ujjwala scheme: Most of our mothers, sisters and daughters, would remain sick because of the smoke released from stove and thus the health of the whole family was affected. Under the Ujjwala scheme, more than 6 crore gas connections have been given so far, said President Kovind.





11:18 am IST ‘Government committed to enlightening life of every Indian’ My government is committed to lighting up the life of every person of the country, President Kovind said as he listed out the achievements of the NDA government on behalf of PM Modi.





11:11 am IST Swacch Bharat made lives of women better: President Kovind Addressing the joint sitting in Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind said that over 9 crore toilets created under the Swacch Bharat Yojna has made the lives of thousands of women better and helped them to live with dignity.





11:06 am IST President Kovind starts addressing house President Ram Nath Kovind has started addressing the joint sitting at Parliament. He is to list out the achievements of the ruling NDA government during the session. He said he is committed to a corruption free India.





10:52 am IST Oppn wants Rafale debate again, vows to stall govt’s bills The Congress has demanded another debate on the Rafale deal in Parliament, with a reply by the Prime Minister, signalling its intent to be aggressive in the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha that starts on Thursday. At an all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday, the Congress’s floor leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge warned the government of strong protests if it tries to bring “a full budget” ahead of the general election and even told Mahajan not to get “angry” if such protests continue.





10:41 am IST Welcome an open discussion in Parliament: PM Modi “I am sure everyone will be able to understand the impending issues in the country. I welcome an open discussion in the parliament. I want all of us to put their views forward and have healthy discussions. Sabka saath, sabka vikas is the idea we want to follow,” the Prime Minister said ahead of the budget session.



