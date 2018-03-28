Parliament Live: Lok Sabha adjourned, Rajya Sabha bids adieu to retiring members

The budget session of Parliament resumed on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad addressed the Rajya Sabha, hailing the contributions of the outgoing MPs of the House.

The Lok Sabha, however, adjourned till April 2 amid protests by Opposition.

It appeared the budget session was headed towards a washout after both Houses failed to transact any business on the 13th straight day on Tuesday amid clamour by parties to take up the no-confidence motion against the government.

The budget session will conclude on April 6.

Live updates:

12:45pm: Satyavrat Chaturvedi, of the Congress party, appeals MPs to be more tolerant of each other. But he warns not to play politics over matters of national security.

12:15pm: DMK leader Kanimozhi says in Rajya Sabha that sometimes the leaders had no choice but to approach the Well to stress on their beliefs.

12:10pm: Lok Sabha is adjourned till April 2.

12:08pm: Lok Sabha speaker says she is duty-bound to bring the no-confidence motion but she can’t bring it until there is order in the House.

12:05pm: BJP’s Ananth Kumar blames Congress for making a “mockery” out of parliamentary proceedings, says the government is ready for discussing.

12pm: Lok Sabha resumes proceedings after brief adjournment amid loud sloganeering.

11:50am: Assam Congress MPs hold a protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over reports that the state government is trying to close down Assam Women’s University.

11:49am: TMC’s Derek O’ Brien says it’s been a wonderful 6 years for the retiring members. He says Parliament is “not going down the drain, it’s a happy place for proceedings”.

11:45pm: Ram Gopal Yadav, of Samajwadi Party, concedes his party suffered the worst losses in Rajya Sabha elections that were held on March 23.

11:41am: The Congress leader names Naresh Agarwal and Bhupinder Singh for playing an important role in Rajya Sabha.

He also congratulates finance minister Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Jaya Bachchan amid other leaders for their re-election to Rajya Sabha.

11:40am: Azad clarifies that Tuesday’s protest wasn’t against the chairman, it was against their colleagues for the rights of people.

11:35am: Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad takes the stage. Without mentioning BJP directly, he says even the party protested in Parliament even when it was in Opposition.

11:34am: All those who are retiring from the House (Rajya Sabha) today have their own significance and each of them tried their best to contribute to the glorious future of this country. I wish you success in future: PM Modi

11:32am: It would have been the outgoing members’ wish to leave the House after being part of a monumental decision. But that did not happen due to the House’s fault, PM Modi says in Rajya Sabha.

Would have been good if you could have been a part of historic upcoming bills like the #TripleTalaqBill: PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha to retiring members pic.twitter.com/0dKahcaQ18 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018

11:30am: Everyone will remember Professor Kurien’s smiling face, even when he is admonishing others: Narendra Modi

11:27am: PM Modi addresses retiring members of Rajya Sabha, thanking them for their contribution to the House’s proceedings.

11:25am: Kurien parodies a Shakespeare poem to make his statement: “They kill democracy for their politics.”

He concludes his farewell speech by thanking Leader of the House and the Leader of Opposition for their conduct in Rajya Sabha.

11:17am: PJ Kurien, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha who is also retiring from the House, begins in address. Referring to the protests, he says in the 80s, opposition used to walk out of Parliament. Now, party leaders walk into the well.

11:15am: All parties are equal to me as chairman. I have nothing against anyone: Naidu

11:10am: Naidu says he is “deeply disturbed” by the way some members of Rajya Sabha were conducting themselves.

The vice-president becomes emotional while talking about the repeated disruptions in Parliament. He says he was very “hopeful” and came with “great expectations” as the chairman of the House.

11:05am: Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu hails the contribution of members who are retiring from the House, including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood actor Rekha.

He also notes the low representation of women in the Upper House. “Providing adequate representation to women in Parliament and legislature has to be accorded priority.”

11:03am: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12pm amid protests by the Opposition.

11am: Rajya Sabha begins proceedings for the day.

10:30am: AIADMK MPs continue their protest in Parliament premises demanding constitution of Cauvery management board.

(With agency inputs)