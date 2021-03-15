Parliament updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am tomorrow
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement in both houses regarding recent developments pertaining to welfare abroad of Indians, NRIs and PIOs in the COVID situation
After a stormy budget session week due to the din over the hike in fuel prices, chances are bright for the two Houses of Parliament returned to normalcy on Monday.
The Opposition parties agreed to participate in House proceedings at a meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday after the latter’s negotiations.
According to two Opposition leaders, Birla told them that while their issues—fuel price hike and farm laws—are important, urgent business with constitutional requirements needs to be completed.
“The Speaker told us we need to pass the Finance Bill and the demand for grants on an urgent basis. He also told us that he will adjourn the House quickly so that the MPs can go back to their states for poll campaign,” said senior Trinamool leader Saugata Ray.
The Opposition disrupted both Houses of Parliament for three consecutive days over fuel price hikes and three contentious farm laws before proceedings were adjourned till Monday. After negotiations with the Opposition failed, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said: “PM Modi wanted to make a statement in the House on the 75th independence celebrations ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. But due to lack of consensus, the statement will not be made. It will happen when a consensus is reached.”
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 15, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am tomorrow
-
MAR 15, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Govt likely to introduce Electricity Amendment Bill
The government is likely to introduce the Electricity Amendment Bill 2021, which seeks to enable power consumers to choose from multiple service providers as in the case of telecom services, in the ongoing session of Parliament.
-
MAR 15, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourns for the day, govt to reply Tuesday
Rajya Sabha adjourns for the day after concluding discussion on the working of Ministry of Jal Shakti. Government's reply to take place tomorrow.
-
MAR 15, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Lok Sabha session extended till 8pm
-
MAR 15, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Rajya Sabha passes bill declaring food tech institutes as national ones
The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a bill that declares two food technology institutes at Kundli in Haryana and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu as national institutes.
-
MAR 15, 2021 06:00 PM IST
India cognizant of plight of Indians abroad due to Covid: Jaishankar
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday told Parliament that India is fully cognizant of the plight of Indian workers and students abroad on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, and has repatriated 45.82 lakh people from 98 countries under the Vande Bharat Mission till date.
-
MAR 15, 2021 04:43 PM IST
No proposal to include petrol, diesel under GST: Sitharaman
"At present, there is no proposal to bring crude petroleum, petrol, diesel, ATF and natural gas under GST," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.
-
MAR 15, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Centre tables bill to define role of LG in Delhi in Lok Sabha
With the objective of giving a proper "interpretation" of a Supreme Court ruling, the government on Monday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to define certain role and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.
-
MAR 15, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Lok Sabha discusses demands for grants under railways
-
MAR 15, 2021 03:45 PM IST
BJP MP lauds railways for its services during the pandemic
BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Monday initiating the debate on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Railways in Lok Sabha said the Indian Railways has been completely changed into a dynamic development-oriented organisation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last several years. The Indian Railways has rendered yeoman service during the coronavirus pandemic by transporting 43 lakh migrant labourers and making available several hundred coaches to be used as healthcare centres.
-
MAR 15, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Amendments to Juvenile Justice Act introduced in Lok Sabha
Bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 that seeks to increase the role of district magistrates and additional district magistrates, was introduced in the Lok Sabha.
-
MAR 15, 2021 02:28 PM IST
NTA to conduct NEET-UG only once in 2021: Education minister
In 2021, the NEET (UG) will be conducted by NTA only one time. NTA has informed that they have not received any memorandum in this regard, said Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
-
MAR 15, 2021 01:05 PM IST
India to take up UK racism matters when required: Jaishankar
India will champion the fight against discrimination and will take up the matters of racism against Indian students with the UK, said the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha on Monday.
"We will raise it whenever required and we will always champion the fight against racism and other forms of intolerance," the Minister said.
-
MAR 15, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Bills to be introduced today
In this list of bills to be introduced today are "The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021", "The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021" and "The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021", "The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021", "The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021".
-
MAR 15, 2021 12:19 PM IST
External affairs minister S Jaishankar delivers statement on Oxford University's racism row
"As land of Mahatma Gandhi, we can never ever turn our eyes away from racism. Particularly so when it is in a country where we have such a large diaspora. We've strong ties with UK. We'll take up such matters with great candour when required," S Jaishankar said.
-
MAR 15, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Om Birla inaugurates CGHS health camp in Parliament House Annexe
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) health camp in Parliament House Annexe on Monday.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghal, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also participated were also present there.
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
- In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
