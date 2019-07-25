Parliament Live Updates: RTI Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha, Congress issues whip
Parliament Live updates: Debate in the Rajya Sabha over amendments in RTI Bill, 2005 and Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha will be taken up for consideration and discussion. Congress has issued a whip in the Upper House. Catch live updates here:
11:15 AM IST
MDMK Chief Vaiko takes oath in Rajya Sabha
11:00 AM IST
Congress MP K Suresh accuses Government of not keeping the Opposition in the know regarding Bills to be introduced
10:20 AM IST
Opposition wants Parliamentary Committees to review contentious bills
10:09 AM IST
Adjournment notices have been issued in Rajya Sabha by 3 lawmakers
10:04 AM IST
Triple Talaq Bill has been listed for discussion in the Lok Sabha today
9:56 AM IST
Lok Sabha session to begin at 11 am
Debate in the Upper House over amendments to the Right to Information Bill, 2005 is likely to continue as the Opposition has opposed the recent amendments to the RTI Bill, 2005. Congress has issued a whip in the Upper House. The Triple Talaq Bill will be taken up for discussion and consideration in the Lok Sabha today. NCP MP Vandana Chavan, BJP MPs Saroj Pandey, and Ajay Pratap Singh have given zero hour notices in the Rajya Sabha.
Lok Sabha passed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill 2019. The Opposition staged a walkout when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was reading out details of amendments made to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 bill.
MDMK’s Vaiko from Tamil Nadu is now a member of the Rajya Sabha.
Delhi: MDMK leader Vaiko takes oath as member of Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/WZtkHcKPEJ— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
Congress MP K Suresh accuses Government of not keeping the Opposition in the know regarding Bills to be introduced
Kodakunnil Suresh says Congress opposes the Criminality Clause in the Triple Talaq Bill. Congress has said that it will ask for division if government sticks to that clause.
K Suresh, Congress MP: As far as Triple Talaq Bill is concerned, Criminality Clause maybe misused by police & govt. So we'll strongly oppose Criminality Clause. If the govt sticks to that, we'll ask for division. https://t.co/wT78a2D9Xc— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
He as also accused the Government of not keeping the Opposition in the know.
K Suresh, Congress MP: Y'day night they put in Triple Talaq Bill in today's agenda & postponed National Medical Commission Bill and DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill without knowledge of opposition. Why are they keeping it secret & putting in agenda at night? pic.twitter.com/jp56KRZ97f— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
Opposition wants Parliamentary Committees to review contentious bills
Congress leader and UPA Chairperson expressed her concern along with leader of Opposition, GN Azad that state committees are being diluted. Trinamool Congress too joined in the demand. Read more here.
Adjournment notices have been issued in Rajya Sabha by 3 lawmakers
NCP MP Vandana Chavan has issued an adjournment notice over discrepancies in entry age in schools in standard 1, across the country, according to ANI.
NCP MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'discrepancies in entry age in schools in standard 1, across the country'. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Ptbs2kvkgF— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh has issued a similar notice regarding overpopulation in the nation.
Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, Saroj Pandey and Ajay Pratap Singh have given Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over 'Simultaneous elections' & 'problems due to increasing population in the country', respectively. pic.twitter.com/bLCq8L9HXf— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
Triple Talaq Bill has been listed for discussion in the Lok Sabha today
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Hindustan Times that the Triple Talaq Bill has nothing to do about religion. He speaks on Congress’ attitude towards the Bill, and JD(U)’s opposition. Read here.
Lok Sabha session to begin at 11 am
The Lok Sabha was adjourned by the Speaker yesterday. The Right to Information Bill, 2005 will be up for discussion in the Upper House. The discussions on Triple Talaq Bill will be conducted in the Lok Sabha.