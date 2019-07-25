Parliament Live Updates: RTI Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha, Congress issues whip

Debate in the Upper House over amendments to the Right to Information Bill, 2005 is likely to continue as the Opposition has opposed the recent amendments to the RTI Bill, 2005. Congress has issued a whip in the Upper House. The Triple Talaq Bill will be taken up for discussion and consideration in the Lok Sabha today. NCP MP Vandana Chavan, BJP MPs Saroj Pandey, and Ajay Pratap Singh have given zero hour notices in the Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha passed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill 2019. The Opposition staged a walkout when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was reading out details of amendments made to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 bill.

11:15 AM IST MDMK Chief Vaiko takes oath in Rajya Sabha MDMK’s Vaiko from Tamil Nadu is now a member of the Rajya Sabha. Delhi: MDMK leader Vaiko takes oath as member of Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/WZtkHcKPEJ — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019





11:00 AM IST Congress MP K Suresh accuses Government of not keeping the Opposition in the know regarding Bills to be introduced Kodakunnil Suresh says Congress opposes the Criminality Clause in the Triple Talaq Bill. Congress has said that it will ask for division if government sticks to that clause. K Suresh, Congress MP: As far as Triple Talaq Bill is concerned, Criminality Clause maybe misused by police & govt. So we'll strongly oppose Criminality Clause. If the govt sticks to that, we'll ask for division. https://t.co/wT78a2D9Xc — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019 He as also accused the Government of not keeping the Opposition in the know. K Suresh, Congress MP: Y'day night they put in Triple Talaq Bill in today's agenda & postponed National Medical Commission Bill and DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill without knowledge of opposition. Why are they keeping it secret & putting in agenda at night? pic.twitter.com/jp56KRZ97f — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019





10:20 AM IST Opposition wants Parliamentary Committees to review contentious bills Congress leader and UPA Chairperson expressed her concern along with leader of Opposition, GN Azad that state committees are being diluted. Trinamool Congress too joined in the demand. Read more here.





10:09 AM IST Adjournment notices have been issued in Rajya Sabha by 3 lawmakers NCP MP Vandana Chavan has issued an adjournment notice over discrepancies in entry age in schools in standard 1, across the country, according to ANI. NCP MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'discrepancies in entry age in schools in standard 1, across the country'. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Ptbs2kvkgF — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019 BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh has issued a similar notice regarding overpopulation in the nation. Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, Saroj Pandey and Ajay Pratap Singh have given Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over 'Simultaneous elections' & 'problems due to increasing population in the country', respectively. pic.twitter.com/bLCq8L9HXf — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019





10:04 AM IST Triple Talaq Bill has been listed for discussion in the Lok Sabha today Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Hindustan Times that the Triple Talaq Bill has nothing to do about religion. He speaks on Congress’ attitude towards the Bill, and JD(U)’s opposition. Read here.



