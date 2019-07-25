Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Parliament Live Updates: RTI Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha, Congress issues whip

Parliament Live updates: Debate in the Rajya Sabha over amendments in RTI Bill, 2005 and Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha will be taken up for consideration and discussion. Congress has issued a whip in the Upper House. Catch live updates here:

By HT Correspondent | Jul 25, 2019 11:30 IST
highlights

Debate in the Upper House over amendments to the Right to Information Bill, 2005 is likely to continue as the Opposition has opposed the recent amendments to the RTI Bill, 2005. Congress has issued a whip in the Upper House. The Triple Talaq Bill will be taken up for discussion and consideration in the Lok Sabha today. NCP MP Vandana Chavan, BJP MPs Saroj Pandey, and Ajay Pratap Singh have given zero hour notices in the Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha passed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill 2019. The Opposition staged a walkout when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was reading out details of amendments made to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 bill.

11:15 AM IST

MDMK Chief Vaiko takes oath in Rajya Sabha

MDMK’s Vaiko from Tamil Nadu is now a member of the Rajya Sabha.

11:00 AM IST

Congress MP K Suresh accuses Government of not keeping the Opposition in the know regarding Bills to be introduced

Kodakunnil Suresh says Congress opposes the Criminality Clause in the Triple Talaq Bill. Congress has said that it will ask for division if government sticks to that clause.

He as also accused the Government of not keeping the Opposition in the know.

10:20 AM IST

Opposition wants Parliamentary Committees to review contentious bills

Congress leader and UPA Chairperson expressed her concern along with leader of Opposition, GN Azad that state committees are being diluted. Trinamool Congress too joined in the demand. Read more here.

10:09 AM IST

Adjournment notices have been issued in Rajya Sabha by 3 lawmakers

NCP MP Vandana Chavan has issued an adjournment notice over discrepancies in entry age in schools in standard 1, across the country, according to ANI.

BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh has issued a similar notice regarding overpopulation in the nation.

10:04 AM IST

Triple Talaq Bill has been listed for discussion in the Lok Sabha today

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Hindustan Times that the Triple Talaq Bill has nothing to do about religion. He speaks on Congress’ attitude towards the Bill, and JD(U)’s opposition. Read here.

9:56 AM IST

Lok Sabha session to begin at 11 am

The Lok Sabha was adjourned by the Speaker yesterday. The Right to Information Bill, 2005 will be up for discussion in the Upper House. The discussions on Triple Talaq Bill will be conducted in the Lok Sabha.

