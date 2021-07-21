Highlights: Oppn must apologise for stalling Parliament, says UP CM
As the monsoon session of Parliament started from July 19, opposition parties have targeted the central government over various issues. On Tuesday, the opposition parties' focus of discussion in Parliament shifted from farm laws, coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and fuel prices to the Pegasus project.
The names of at least 38 journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus, a report by the Wire said on Sunday. Congress along with other opposition parties has demanded an independent probe into this issue and also demanded a Joint Parliament Committee. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were disrupted multiple times on Tuesday as protests over the Pegasus project intensified.
However, the Rajya Sabha was able to hold a discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon. The central government informed Parliament on Tuesday that there were no deaths reported by states and Union Territories (UTs) due to lack of oxygen supplies during the second wave of the pandemic.
Both the Houses have been adjourned till July 22.
JUL 21, 2021 12:01 PM IST
'Kisan Panchayat': 200 farmers to visit Jantar Mantar everyday from July 22
The farmers, who have been protesting near national capital Delhi's borders for more than eight months, demanding the three farm laws enacted in September last year be repealed, have said they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar from July 22.
JUL 21, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Oppn must apologise for stalling Parliament, says UP CM
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath targeted opposition parties by saying the ruckus they created during the monsoon session of parliament was like like strangling the country's democracy.
JUL 21, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Covid-19: Families of 921 doctors and healthcare workers who died of virus paid ₹50 lakh insurance each: Centre
The central government informed Parliament on Tuesday that families of 921 doctors and healthcare workers, who died due to the Covid-19 disease, have been paid ₹50 lakh insurance each until July 15 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.
JUL 21, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Centra seeks house nod for ₹23,675 crore extra spending
The central government on Tuesday sought the Parliament's approval for an additional expenditure of ₹23,675 crore for this financial year, in view of the increased spending on healthcare amid the pandemic.
JUL 21, 2021 07:58 AM IST
4.81 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in tribal districts till July 15, says Centre
The central government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that a total of 4.81 crore vaccine doses against Covid-19 have been administered in 176 identified tribal districts across 25 states till July 15.
JUL 21, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Cong to move privilege motion against Union minister's 'Oxygen' remark
The Congress party will move a privilege motion against minister of state (MoS) for health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar over her comment that no state or Union Territory (UT) reported deaths due to lack of oxygen supplies during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.