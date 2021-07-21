Highlights: Oppn must apologise for stalling Parliament, says UP CM

As the monsoon session of Parliament started from July 19, opposition parties have targeted the central government over various issues. On Tuesday, the opposition parties' focus of discussion in Parliament shifted from farm laws, coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and fuel prices to the Pegasus project.

The names of at least 38 journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus, a report by the Wire said on Sunday. Congress along with other opposition parties has demanded an independent probe into this issue and also demanded a Joint Parliament Committee. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were disrupted multiple times on Tuesday as protests over the Pegasus project intensified.

However, the Rajya Sabha was able to hold a discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon. The central government informed Parliament on Tuesday that there were no deaths reported by states and Union Territories (UTs) due to lack of oxygen supplies during the second wave of the pandemic.





Both the Houses have been adjourned till July 22.





Follow highlights here:





