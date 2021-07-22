Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am tomorrow
The monsoon session of Parliament enters its third day today and both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned thrice as opposition parties continue to target the central government over several issues including farmers' protest, coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the income tax raids on the Dainik Bhaskar group and the Pegasus hacking controversy.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 4pm today while the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till Friday 11am.
Several important bills are expected to be tabled in Parliament today including the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021; the Factoring regulation amendment bill, 2020 and the Inland vessels Bill, 2021.
Meanwhile, farmers who have been protesting against the farm laws since November last year, are holding protests at Jantar Mantar from today. The farmer groups earlier said that they would hold a 'Kisan Parliament' till the monsoon session ends and 200 protesters will visit Jantar Mantar daily.
JUL 22, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am tomorrow
After Rajya Sabha was adjourned earlier in the day, now Lok Sabha has also been adjourned till 11am tomorrow.
JUL 22, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Verbal feud ensued between TMC MP and Hardeep Singh Puri after RS adjourned
After Rajya Sabha was adjourned, a verbal feud ensued between TMC MP Shantanu Sen and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri after the latter snatched papers from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was speaking on 'Pegasus report, and tore it.
JUL 22, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow amid uproar by the Opposition MPs, which started as soon as IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rose to speak about 'Pegasus' report.
JUL 22, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Both houses adjourned for the third time
JUL 22, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Both houses adjourned till 2pm as Oppn uproar continues
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have once again been adjourned till 2pm.
JUL 22, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Buses carrying protesting farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
JUL 22, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Lok Sabha session resumes amid uproar by Oppn parties
The session in the Lower House of Parliament has resumed, however opposition parties continue their protest over several issues.
JUL 22, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by Oppn parties
Both houses of Parliament has been adjourned till 12pm.
JUL 22, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi, other Cong MPs hold protests against farm laws
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other MPs of the party are protesting against Centre's three new farm laws in Parliament.
JUL 22, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Cong MP gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on farmers' issue
Ahead of the farmers protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Congress MP K Suresh on Thursday gave an adjournment motion on the farmers' issue in the Lower House of Parliament. "The rights of farmers to their land and produce are sacrosanct and needs to be protected. The anti-farmer legislations by the government must be repealed and farmers be heard," Suresh wrote to the secretary general of the Lok Sabha.
JUL 22, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Farmer protest to begin at 11am, area around Jantar Mantar turns into a fortress
The Delhi Police has barricaded the entire area around Jantar Mantar, ahead of a planned protest by the farmers, who have been pushing for the repeal of three farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year. Read more
JUL 22, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Pegasus project
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Pegasus project.
JUL 22, 2021 09:58 AM IST
CPI MP moves privilege motion in RS against Centre's reply on Covid deaths
Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday moved a privilege motion notice in the Rajya Sabha against the reply of Minister of state of health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar’s that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically by states and Union Territories (UTs) during the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in India.
"Beyond being absolutely disrespectful to the hundreds who suffered this avoidable demise, the Government has tried to mislead the Parliament with its response and thereby broken parliamentary privilege," Viswam wrote in the notice.
JUL 22, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Important bills to be taken in Parliament today
Several important bills will be tabled in Parliament today. Union minister Rajnath Singh will table the Essential Defence Services Bill in Lok Sabha; Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passage and Sarbananda Sonowal, the newly appointed ports, shipping and waterways minister, will introduce the Inland Vessel Bill in the Lower House. Read more
JUL 22, 2021 08:24 AM IST
I-T minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to speak in Parliament at 2 pm
Union minister of Information Technology (I-T) Ashwini Vaishnaw will speak in Parliament at 2pm. The minister might make an announcement on the Pegasus project. Read more
JUL 22, 2021 08:02 AM IST
'Will monitor Parliament proceedings', says Rakesh Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who has left for the Singhu border, said on Thursday that he along with eight other protesting farmers will hold a 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Manta. "We will monitor Parliament proceedings," Tikait told news agency ANI.
JUL 22, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Security tightens at Singhu border ahead of farmers protest at Jantar Mantar
Ahead of the farmers protests at Jantar Mantar, security has been tightened at the Singhu border. The protesting farmers will gather at Singhu border from different protest sites and head towards Jantar Mantar, news agency ANI reported.
JUL 22, 2021 06:22 AM IST
Opposition in sync on Rajya Sabha; Lok Sabha path still unclear
The Opposition parties have been able to find a collective script for their efforts to take on the government in the Upper House of Parliament, something they demonstrably lacked in the Lower House on the first two days of the ongoing monsoon session. Read more
JUL 22, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Farmers to hold protests at Jantar Mantar from today
Farmers who have been protesting against the farm laws since November last year, will hold protests at Jantar Mantar from today. The farmer groups earlier said that they would hold a 'Kisan Parliament' till the monsoon session ends and 200 protesters will go to Jantar Mantar daily. Read more