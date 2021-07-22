Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am tomorrow

The monsoon session of Parliament enters its third day today and both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned thrice as opposition parties continue to target the central government over several issues including farmers' protest, coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the income tax raids on the Dainik Bhaskar group and the Pegasus hacking controversy.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 4pm today while the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till Friday 11am.

Several important bills are expected to be tabled in Parliament today including the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021; the Factoring regulation amendment bill, 2020 and the Inland vessels Bill, 2021.

Meanwhile, farmers who have been protesting against the farm laws since November last year, are holding protests at Jantar Mantar from today. The farmer groups earlier said that they would hold a 'Kisan Parliament' till the monsoon session ends and 200 protesters will visit Jantar Mantar daily.