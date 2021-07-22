Home / India News / Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am tomorrow
A view of Parliament House.
A view of Parliament House.(HT file photo)
Live

Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am tomorrow

The Centre and opposition parties are currently in a war of words after Union minister Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically by states and Union Territories (UTs) during the second wave of the pandemic.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 04:18 PM IST

The monsoon session of Parliament enters its third day today and both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned thrice as opposition parties continue to target the central government over several issues including farmers' protest, coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the income tax raids on the Dainik Bhaskar group and the Pegasus hacking controversy.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 4pm today while the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till Friday 11am.

Also Read| Pegasus row: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to speak in Parliament today

Several important bills are expected to be tabled in Parliament today including the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021; the Factoring regulation amendment bill, 2020 and the Inland vessels Bill, 2021.

Track LIVE updates on farmers protests at Jantar Mantar here

Meanwhile, farmers who have been protesting against the farm laws since November last year, are holding protests at Jantar Mantar from today. The farmer groups earlier said that they would hold a 'Kisan Parliament' till the monsoon session ends and 200 protesters will visit Jantar Mantar daily.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 22, 2021 04:18 PM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am tomorrow

    After Rajya Sabha was adjourned earlier in the day, now Lok Sabha has also been adjourned till 11am tomorrow.

  • JUL 22, 2021 03:22 PM IST

    Verbal feud ensued between TMC MP and Hardeep Singh Puri after RS adjourned

    After Rajya Sabha was adjourned, a verbal feud ensued between TMC MP Shantanu Sen and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri after the latter snatched papers from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was speaking on 'Pegasus report, and tore it.

  • JUL 22, 2021 02:16 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow amid uproar by the Opposition MPs, which started as soon as IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rose to speak about 'Pegasus' report.

  • JUL 22, 2021 02:04 PM IST

    Both houses adjourned for the third time

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 4pm today while the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till Friday 11am.

  • JUL 22, 2021 12:31 PM IST

    Both houses adjourned till 2pm as Oppn uproar continues

    The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have once again been adjourned till 2pm.

  • JUL 22, 2021 12:16 PM IST

    Buses carrying protesting farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

  • JUL 22, 2021 12:06 PM IST

    Lok Sabha session resumes amid uproar by Oppn parties

    The session in the Lower House of Parliament has resumed, however opposition parties continue their protest over several issues.

  • JUL 22, 2021 11:10 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by Oppn parties

    Both houses of Parliament has been adjourned till 12pm.

  • JUL 22, 2021 11:01 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi, other Cong MPs hold protests against farm laws

    Rahul Gandhi, other Cong MPs hold protests against farm laws (Screengrab)
    Rahul Gandhi, other Cong MPs hold protests against farm laws (Screengrab)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other MPs of the party are protesting against Centre's three new farm laws in Parliament.

  • JUL 22, 2021 10:43 AM IST

    Cong MP gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on farmers' issue

    Ahead of the farmers protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Congress MP K Suresh on Thursday gave an adjournment motion on the farmers' issue in the Lower House of Parliament. "The rights of farmers to their land and produce are sacrosanct and needs to be protected. The anti-farmer legislations by the government must be repealed and farmers be heard," Suresh wrote to the secretary general of the Lok Sabha.

  • JUL 22, 2021 10:30 AM IST

    Farmer protest to begin at 11am, area around Jantar Mantar turns into a fortress

    The Delhi Police has barricaded the entire area around Jantar Mantar, ahead of a planned protest by the farmers, who have been pushing for the repeal of three farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year. Read more

  • JUL 22, 2021 10:07 AM IST

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Pegasus project

    Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Pegasus project.

  • JUL 22, 2021 09:58 AM IST

    CPI MP moves privilege motion in RS against Centre's reply on Covid deaths

    Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday moved a privilege motion notice in the Rajya Sabha against the reply of Minister of state of health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar’s that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically by states and Union Territories (UTs) during the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in India.


    "Beyond being absolutely disrespectful to the hundreds who suffered this avoidable demise, the Government has tried to mislead the Parliament with its response and thereby broken parliamentary privilege," Viswam wrote in the notice.

  • JUL 22, 2021 09:42 AM IST

    Important bills to be taken in Parliament today

    Several important bills will be tabled in Parliament today. Union minister Rajnath Singh will table the Essential Defence Services Bill in Lok Sabha; Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passage and Sarbananda Sonowal, the newly appointed ports, shipping and waterways minister, will introduce the Inland Vessel Bill in the Lower House. Read more

  • JUL 22, 2021 08:24 AM IST

    I-T minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to speak in Parliament at 2 pm

    Union minister of Information Technology (I-T) Ashwini Vaishnaw will speak in Parliament at 2pm. The minister might make an announcement on the Pegasus project. Read more

  • JUL 22, 2021 08:02 AM IST

    'Will monitor Parliament proceedings', says Rakesh Tikait

    Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who has left for the Singhu border, said on Thursday that he along with eight other protesting farmers will hold a 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Manta. "We will monitor Parliament proceedings," Tikait told news agency ANI.

  • JUL 22, 2021 06:24 AM IST

    Security tightens at Singhu border ahead of farmers protest at Jantar Mantar

    Ahead of the farmers protests at Jantar Mantar, security has been tightened at the Singhu border. The protesting farmers will gather at Singhu border from different protest sites and head towards Jantar Mantar, news agency ANI reported.

  • JUL 22, 2021 06:22 AM IST

    Opposition in sync on Rajya Sabha; Lok Sabha path still unclear

    The Opposition parties have been able to find a collective script for their efforts to take on the government in the Upper House of Parliament, something they demonstrably lacked in the Lower House on the first two days of the ongoing monsoon session. Read more

  • JUL 22, 2021 06:15 AM IST

    Farmers to hold protests at Jantar Mantar from today

    Farmers who have been protesting against the farm laws since November last year, will hold protests at Jantar Mantar from today. The farmer groups earlier said that they would hold a 'Kisan Parliament' till the monsoon session ends and 200 protesters will go to Jantar Mantar daily. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament rajya sabha
File image of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.(PTI file photo)
File image of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.(PTI file photo)
india news

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu detained during rally against Pegasus row

Reported by Umesh Raghuvanshi | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Party spokesperson Ashok Singh said police had been deployed outside Lallu’s residence in Lucknow and he was asked not to move out of his house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sisodia said Uttarakhand lacks quality education and faces electricity problems.(PTI file photo)
Sisodia said Uttarakhand lacks quality education and faces electricity problems.(PTI file photo)
india news

Manish Sisodia asks public on AAP’s CM face during Uttarakhand visit

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Sisodia’s visit comes almost two weeks after Delhi CM and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited Dehradun on July 11 and announced among other things free electricity to the people of the poll-bound state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday, July 22. (PTI)
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday, July 22. (PTI)
india news

No factual basis to reports about alleged use of spyware: Vaishnaw in RS

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 03:32 PM IST
TMC MP Shantanu Sen snatched the statement from the Union minister, people familiar with the matter said, leading to a commotion in the House, which was subsequently adjourned until Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp (Representational photo/Bloomberg)
WhatsApp (Representational photo/Bloomberg)
india news

'No urgency needed': Delhi HC on pleas challenging WhatsApp's privacy policy

Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 03:18 PM IST
A two-judge bench of the high court on Thursday fixed August 27 as the date on which it will take up the pleas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.