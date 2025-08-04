Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Govt may push key sports bill in Lok Sabha amid SIR deadlock
Parliament Monsoon Session live: The Lok Sabha is set to take up the National Sports Governance Bill, aimed at improving transparency in sports bodies. The Rajya Sabha will consider a resolution by home minister Amit Shah to extend President's rule in Manipur for six more months from August 13.
- 31 Mins agoINDIA bloc to convene on August 7 to press for debate on Bihar voter revision
- 51 Mins agoMP Hibi Eden seeks to discuss arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh
- 52 Mins agoCongress MP Mallu Ravi seeks Centre’s nod for 42% OBC quota in Telangana local polls
- 4 Mins agoCong MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over SIR debate
The National Sports Governance Bill, which aims to ensure more transparency in the operations of sports federations, has been listed for discussion and passage in the Lower House.
The National Sports Governance Bill, which aims to ensure more transparency in the operations of sports federations, has been listed for discussion and passage in the Lower House.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to consider a resolution by home minister Amit Shah, seeking a six-month extension of President’s Rule in Manipur starting from 13 August.
Barring a two-day debate in both Houses on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the Monsoon Session—underway since 21 July—has seen repeated disruptions, largely driven by the Opposition’s strong protests over the SIR exercise in Bihar.
Latest developments
• Derek O’Brien criticises BJP’s stand on SIR debate: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday accused the BJP of being fearful of debating the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, which he dubbed “silent invisible rigging.” Taking to X he said, “The SIR (Silent Invisible Rigging) vote chori is a subject that can easily be discussed in both Houses. BJP scared & are disrupting.” He stated that the Opposition would begin instructing the ruling alliance on Parliamentary procedures from Monday. "From Monday, August 4, we will give the shaky Modi coalition free tutorials in Parliament rules & procedure to teach them how it can be discussed," he said.
• Rijiju cites precedent to reject Opposition's demand: Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju referred to a precedent set by former Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar, asserting that Parliament cannot debate the functioning of constitutional bodies like the Election Commission.
• Government says final decision rests with House chairs: Rijiju clarified that it is ultimately up to the presiding officers of both Houses to decide on the admissibility of the discussion. “Whether Parliament can discuss the EC's administrative work or not is for the Chair to decide in accordance with rules,” he noted.
• Opposition determined to keep up protests: Opposition parties have resolved to continue their agitation in Parliament to push for a debate on the SIR issue. They have warned that without a discussion, the entire Monsoon Session risks being a complete washout.
• Government may push bills through despite disruptions: A senior government functionary has indicated that if the logjam persists, the government could proceed with the passage of pending legislation regardless of protests.
• Key legislation on the agenda includes sports and doping bills: Among the bills listed in the Lok Sabha are the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, both of which the government is keen to pass.
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Congress MP KC Venugopal announced that INDIA bloc leaders will convene in the national capital on August 7 as part of their push for a parliamentary debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls underway in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.
"There will be a get-together on August 7 in Delhi. INDIA alliance leaders will be there," Venugopal told ANI.
Criticising the Election Commission for allegedly undermining democratic principles, Venugopal said the Congress will expose what he called “serious malpractices” by the poll body during a press meet in Bengaluru on August 5. He claimed that several names have been left out of Bihar’s draft electoral rolls.
"We are protesting against SIR inside and outside Parliament. The Election Commission is systematically targeting the democratic values of this country. We expected neutrality from the Election Commission, but they are not doing so. The names of many voters have been excluded from the list in Bihar. How can a fair democracy run like this? We are going to reveal the serious malpractices of the Election Commission in Bengaluru on August 5," the Congress MP said.
According to sources quoted by ANI, the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders will take place over dinner at the residence of Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on August 7.
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: MP Hibi Eden seeks to discuss arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Congress MP Hibi Eden on Monday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to raise the issue of the recent arrest of two Kerala-based Catholic nuns and a tribal youth in Chhattisgarh on human trafficking charges.
In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Eden stated: "To discuss the arrest of two Catholic nuns and a tribal youth. The victims have now lodged a complaint against Bajrang Dal activists, necessitating a thorough investigation. Given the gravity and implications for communal harmony, I request the House to adjourn its business to discuss this matter."
He seeks to bring up various aspects of the case, including the course of investigation, and urges that the matter be withdrawn from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Congress MP Mallu Ravi seeks Centre’s nod for 42% OBC quota in Telangana local polls
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Congress MP Mallu Ravi said he has submitted an adjournment motion to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, seeking time to raise what he called a crucial issue concerning Telangana. He noted that the state has passed 42% reservation for backward classes (BCs) following a caste census, and this was forwarded to the Governor, who then referred it to the President.
He explained that the Congress government also revoked a Government Order issued by the previous BRS administration, which had maintained the 50% cap on reservations. Ravi added that they aim to lift this cap to enable 42% reservation for OBCs.
"Today, I have given an adjournment motion to Lok Sabha Secretary-General requesting for time to raise a very important issue of Telangana State. Telangana State has passed 42% reservation (for BC) after a scientific caste census. It was sent to the Governor, who sent it to the President. Likewise, we have also cancelled the GO (Govt Order) issued by the previous BRS Govt keeping the cap of 50% reservation. We want to take out the cap of 50% reservation so that 42% reservation can be given to OBCs."
He said both the Ordinance and the Bill remain pending with the President and without clearance, the state cannot proceed with local body elections that provide for 42% OBC reservation.
He added that the Telangana Chief Minister, along with the full cabinet, MLAs and MLCs, will be in Delhi for a protest at Jantar Mantar to press the Centre for action.
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Cong MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over SIR debate
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the state Assembly polls.
Tagore alleged that the exercise has "disproportionately affected" marginalised communities, cautioning that this "targeted disenfranchisement may soon spread to other states like Assam and West Bengal."
In the motion, he wrote: "This House expresses deep concern over the mass deletion of voters flagged during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted by the Election Commission of India in Bihar, which has disproportionately affected historically marginalized communities, and warns that similar targeted disenfranchisement may soon spread to other states like Assam and West Bengal. This House demands a comprehensive and transparent debate on the legitimacy, legality, and consequences of this exercise, which threatens the constitutional right to vote and undermines free and fair elections in India."
Tagore further claimed that over 65 lakh voters in Bihar have been "flagged for deletion", especially from areas with a high concentration of minorities and opposition supporters.
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: The Lok Sabha is set to take up the National Sports Governance Bill, which seeks to enhance transparency in the management of sports bodies, even as Parliament remains stalled due to the Opposition’s persistent demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
The INDIA bloc, which has previously struggled with unity, is now speaking in one voice, accusing the Election Commission of using the revision to remove voters aligned with the Opposition and favour the BJP-led NDA.
The Lower House also plans to consider and pass the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill.