Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Govt may push key sports bill in Lok Sabha amid SIR deadlock

Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Barring a two-day debate in both Houses on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the Monsoon Session has seen repeated disruptions, largely driven by the Opposition’s strong protests over the SIR exercise in Bihar.

Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: The government is expected to push for the passage of a crucial sports bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, even as Parliament remains in a state of impasse due to the Opposition’s persistent demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls – a demand that has yet to elicit a favourable response from the ruling alliance....Read More

The National Sports Governance Bill, which aims to ensure more transparency in the operations of sports federations, has been listed for discussion and passage in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to consider a resolution by home minister Amit Shah, seeking a six-month extension of President’s Rule in Manipur starting from 13 August.

Barring a two-day debate in both Houses on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the Monsoon Session—underway since 21 July—has seen repeated disruptions, largely driven by the Opposition’s strong protests over the SIR exercise in Bihar.

Latest developments

• Derek O’Brien criticises BJP’s stand on SIR debate: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday accused the BJP of being fearful of debating the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, which he dubbed “silent invisible rigging.” Taking to X he said, “The SIR (Silent Invisible Rigging) vote chori is a subject that can easily be discussed in both Houses. BJP scared & are disrupting.” He stated that the Opposition would begin instructing the ruling alliance on Parliamentary procedures from Monday. "From Monday, August 4, we will give the shaky Modi coalition free tutorials in Parliament rules & procedure to teach them how it can be discussed," he said.

• Rijiju cites precedent to reject Opposition's demand: Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju referred to a precedent set by former Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar, asserting that Parliament cannot debate the functioning of constitutional bodies like the Election Commission.

• Government says final decision rests with House chairs: Rijiju clarified that it is ultimately up to the presiding officers of both Houses to decide on the admissibility of the discussion. “Whether Parliament can discuss the EC's administrative work or not is for the Chair to decide in accordance with rules,” he noted.

• Opposition determined to keep up protests: Opposition parties have resolved to continue their agitation in Parliament to push for a debate on the SIR issue. They have warned that without a discussion, the entire Monsoon Session risks being a complete washout.

• Government may push bills through despite disruptions: A senior government functionary has indicated that if the logjam persists, the government could proceed with the passage of pending legislation regardless of protests.

• Key legislation on the agenda includes sports and doping bills: Among the bills listed in the Lok Sabha are the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, both of which the government is keen to pass.