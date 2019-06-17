Parliament Session 2019 Live Updates: 17th Lok Sabha’s first session today
Parliament Session Live Updates: PM Modi has told floor leaders of various political parties to keep their differences aside to avoid disruptions in proceedings.
The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will begin on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitching for consensus among all political parties to push crucial legislations, including a bill that seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims.
Addressing an all-party meeting about a month after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured an impressive mandate in this summer’s general election, Modi told floor leaders of various political parties to keep their differences aside to avoid disruptions in proceedings.
Follow live updates here:
Request ruling and opposition parties to make effort to find solutions: Thawar Chand Gehlot
Thawar Chand Gehlot, leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha ahead of parliament session of 17th Lok Sabha today: I would request ruling party as well as opposition parties that any problem can be resolved through discussions. So, during the session, parties should make an effort to find solutions.
Thawar Chand Gehlot, leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha ahead of parliament session of 17th LS today: I would request ruling party as well as opposition parties that any problem can be resolved through discussions. So, during the session, parties should make an effort to find solutions pic.twitter.com/FcWZOmXNdQ— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
First session of 17th Lok Sabha will begin today
The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will begin today.
Delhi: The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will begin today; Union Budget to be tabled on 5th July in this session of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/BMHOu656hB— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019