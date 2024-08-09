Parliament session LIVE updates: Congress calls for withdrawal of Mandaviya's remarks on Vinesh Phogat
Parliament session LIVE updates: The Congress party has filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding the retraction of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's statement regarding Vinesh Phogat's disqualification. Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted the motion in response to Mandaviya’s claim that "Rs. 70.45575 lakhs" spent on Phogat was a form of deflection....Read More
Tagore criticised Mandaviya for using the funds, which were spent on Phogat’s training, to shift blame. He emphasized that Phogat’s recent disqualification due to a minor weight discrepancy had not only dashed her Olympic hopes but also disappointed the nation. "Phogat is a national asset, not a BJP asset," Tagore said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 as per the agenda today. The bill which was announced by Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2024 speech, was approved by the Union Cabinet last Friday.
The bill proposes to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has also moved an adjournment notice against the Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, for allegedly misguiding the house about removing the preamble from certain NCERT books.
On August 8, the BJP-led government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha to amend the Waqf Act, 1995. The amendment has now been referred to a joint parliamentary committee after fiery debate, with the opposition calling the proposed changes ‘discriminatory’.
The monsoon session of parliament which began on July 22, is scheduled to end on August 12.
The amendment, which was first brought up in the Union Budget speech by the finance minister, is supposed to "improve bank governance and enhance investors’ protection with certain amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, the Banking Companies Act and the Reserve Bank of India Act are proposed.”
Parliament session LIVE updates: AAP MP Swati Maliwal says Yamuna river has turned into a drain
Parliament session LIVE updates: AAP MP Swati Maliwal brought up the issue of the pollution of the Yamuna river in Rajya Sabha, calling it a “drain”.
She raised the issue of sewers being discharged into the Yamuna river and said that it was incompetence that had led to the river's sorry situation.
“Today, more toxic froth than water is visible in the Yamuna river,” she said.
Only a small part of the river passes through Delhi, but 76 per cent of its pollution comes from here, Swati Maliwal added.
Parliament session LIVE updates: External affairs minister S Jaishankar responds to questions on Indians misled and recruited in Russian army
Parliament session LIVE updates: External affairs minister S Jaishankar responds to questions on Indians recruited in Russian army, stating that as of now 91 Indian nationals were recruited - 8 of whom have passed away. 14 have been discharged and 69 are awaiting release.
The foreign minister was answering a question on the issue by Congress MP Adoor Prakash said the issue was raised by Prime Minister Modi with President Putin.
He assured that the issue was being taken seriously and being monitored by the MEA and PM Modi.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Jairam Ramesh moves privilege motion against Education Minister for removing preamble from some NCERT books
Parliament session LIVE updates: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh moved a privilege motion notice in Rajya Sabha against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of misleading the house about the removal of the preamble from certain NCERT textbooks.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Congress gives adjournment notice in LS; demands withdrawal of Mandivya's statement on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification issue
Parliament session LIVE updates: "We condemn Union sports minister Mansukh Mandivya insensitive statement and urge the government to address this issue with the seriousness it deserves. Our athletes deserve genuine support, not mere financial figures. We call for the withdrawal of ministers' statements and a more respectful approach to our sportspeople's challenges," Congress MP Manickam Tagore said.