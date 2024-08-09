Parliament session LIVE updates: Congress calls for withdrawal of Mandaviya's remarks on Vinesh Phogat

Parliament session live Updates: Members in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.

Parliament session LIVE updates: The Congress party has filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding the retraction of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's statement regarding Vinesh Phogat's disqualification. Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted the motion in response to Mandaviya’s claim that "Rs. 70.45575 lakhs" spent on Phogat was a form of deflection....Read More

Tagore criticised Mandaviya for using the funds, which were spent on Phogat’s training, to shift blame. He emphasized that Phogat’s recent disqualification due to a minor weight discrepancy had not only dashed her Olympic hopes but also disappointed the nation. "Phogat is a national asset, not a BJP asset," Tagore said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 as per the agenda today. The bill which was announced by Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2024 speech, was approved by the Union Cabinet last Friday.

The bill proposes to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has also moved an adjournment notice against the Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, for allegedly misguiding the house about removing the preamble from certain NCERT books.

On August 8, the BJP-led government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha to amend the Waqf Act, 1995. The amendment has now been referred to a joint parliamentary committee after fiery debate, with the opposition calling the proposed changes ‘discriminatory’.

The monsoon session of parliament which began on July 22, is scheduled to end on August 12.