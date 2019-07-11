Parliament staffers working late set to get several facilities

The Lok Sabha speaker’s office is set to arrange special transport, and food and water for House officials, especially women, when the lower chamber sits for late hours, an official said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, staff faced a food shortage and difficulties in finding transport to go home as the House sat until 11.15 PM to debate on the general budget for 2019-20.

Congress’s Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury brought the staff’s problems to the speaker’s notice on Wednesday.

He requested speaker Om Birla to give instructions for arrangement of food and transport facilities for Parliament staff when the House sits late.

In response, the Speaker said, “now you will get everything”.

Officials pointed out that this wasn’t the first time that Lok Sabha proceedings had gone on until late. “No one is complaining about long hours...There were some issues related to food, transport which would be sorted out,” one official said.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 07:25 IST