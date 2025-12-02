Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: Proceedings to continue after day of adjournments, ruckus over SIR

Live

By

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Riijiju, and other MPs at the Lok Sabha on day one of winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday.

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live updates: Day two of the Parliament's winter session will resume today after day one of the session on Monday was marked by adjournments amid the Opposition's ruckus over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Opposition also staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over the demand for a debate on SIR as the government asserted that it is not averse to a discussion but a timeline cannot be set. On day one of the winter session of the Parliament, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two new bills that seek to repurpose levies on 'sin goods' such as tobacco, pan masala and related products. The bills were introduced ahead of the scheduled phaseout of the GST compensation cess levied on them. Other economic and financial bills on the government's agenda for this session of the Parliament includes the Atomic Energy Bill 2025, which seeks to allow private investment in the nuclear power-generation sector. Meanwhile, the Opposition MPs are set to raise several other matters, such as equality, income, the Red Fort blast, Delhi pollution and foreign policy. The winter session of Parliament will continue until December 19. Here is what all happened in the Parliament on December 1: Adjournments and chaos over SIR A relentless Opposition repeatedly trooped into the Well of the House as it raised slogans demanding debate on SIR, prompting Speaker Om Birla to caution them against lowering the dignity of the House and urged them not to cause disruptions in the proceedings. He said bringing placards and obstructing the House in a planned way is not right. However, when the opposition did not back off, the House was adjourned till 12 noon. The House saw two adjournments before being adjourned for the day around 2.20 pm as disruptions continued. Following the Opposition's protest to discuss SIR, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said in Rajya Sabha on Monday that the demand for discussion on SIR is under government's consideration as he asked the Opposition to not put a condition on timeline for discussion on SIR, electoral reforms. It is not rejected, he said. What PM Modi said Before the start of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the media in Parliament House complex as he slammed the Opposition and accused it of turning Parliament into a "warm up arena" for elections or as an outlet to vent out frustration after defeat, and offered to give them tips to bring positivity in politics. He said Parliament was not a place for drama but delivery. Congress MP's row over dog On the other side, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury kicked up a row when she arrived in Parliament with a rescued stray in her car. As she was accused of indulging in drama by some ruling party MPs , the former union minister hit back saying "those sitting inside bite, dogs don't". Chowdhury said she had picked up the stray earlier in the day and was taking it to a veterinarian. She also claimed that the government does not like animals and questioned the objections raised by the ruling party MPs, saying there was no law against rescuing a stray dog. ...Read More

On day one of the winter session of the Parliament, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two new bills that seek to repurpose levies on 'sin goods' such as tobacco, pan masala and related products. The bills were introduced ahead of the scheduled phaseout of the GST compensation cess levied on them. Other economic and financial bills on the government's agenda for this session of the Parliament includes the Atomic Energy Bill 2025, which seeks to allow private investment in the nuclear power-generation sector. Meanwhile, the Opposition MPs are set to raise several other matters, such as equality, income, the Red Fort blast, Delhi pollution and foreign policy. The winter session of Parliament will continue until December 19. Here is what all happened in the Parliament on December 1: Adjournments and chaos over SIR A relentless Opposition repeatedly trooped into the Well of the House as it raised slogans demanding debate on SIR, prompting Speaker Om Birla to caution them against lowering the dignity of the House and urged them not to cause disruptions in the proceedings. He said bringing placards and obstructing the House in a planned way is not right. However, when the opposition did not back off, the House was adjourned till 12 noon. The House saw two adjournments before being adjourned for the day around 2.20 pm as disruptions continued. Following the Opposition's protest to discuss SIR, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said in Rajya Sabha on Monday that the demand for discussion on SIR is under government's consideration as he asked the Opposition to not put a condition on timeline for discussion on SIR, electoral reforms. It is not rejected, he said. What PM Modi said Before the start of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the media in Parliament House complex as he slammed the Opposition and accused it of turning Parliament into a "warm up arena" for elections or as an outlet to vent out frustration after defeat, and offered to give them tips to bring positivity in politics. He said Parliament was not a place for drama but delivery. Congress MP's row over dog On the other side, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury kicked up a row when she arrived in Parliament with a rescued stray in her car. As she was accused of indulging in drama by some ruling party MPs , the former union minister hit back saying "those sitting inside bite, dogs don't". Chowdhury said she had picked up the stray earlier in the day and was taking it to a veterinarian. She also claimed that the government does not like animals and questioned the objections raised by the ruling party MPs, saying there was no law against rescuing a stray dog.