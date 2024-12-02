Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE: Both Houses adjourned for the day
The Parliament session started on Monday with protests from the opposition demanding discussion on various issues. On Tuesday it did not have any sitting due to Constitution Day celebrations. Most of the rest of the week was marred by disruptions. Will week 2 be any different?
Parliament Winter LIVE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was expected to make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday regarding the recent developments in India-China relations following the border disengagement agreement, as the ongoing winter session begins again after a protest-ridden opening week. But the Houses were adjourned without conducting any business....Read More
Parliament Winter session| Key Points:
- The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on November 25, and is scheduled to conclude on December 20.
- The Waqf Amendment Bill is among the 16 bills listed to be taken up for consideration during the session. The Waqf Bill has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to the Lok Sabha.
- The first week did not see any significant business due to relentless protests by the opposition on the indictment of businessman Gautam Adani by a US court on allegations of bribery.
Parliament Winter Session Live: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
After Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha was also adjourned for the day without conducting any business due to opposition protests on various issues.
Parliament Winter Session Live: Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday
Rajya Sabha adjourned till December 3 morning
Parliament Winter Session Live: Karti Chidambaram asks the Government not to be adamant
"I am very disappointed that the House is not functioning. I was thinking that I will get opportunity to raise issues of my constituency, state, people of India, but this forum is not being given to us. The government should not be adamant, must allow the Opposition to have occasional adjournment motion, and get on with the business of the House," Congress leader Karti Chidambaram told PTI.
Parliament Winter Session Live: TMC MP says BJP not interested in running the Parliament
"The House should function. TMC has many binding issues including issues relating to the state. We have issues of unemployment, price rise, fertilisers. Adani issue should be discussed in the Business Advisory Committee. It is the responsibility of the major ruling party to see that the House runs. This BJP govt is not interested in running the House," TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said after both Houses adjourned till noon.
Parliament Winter Session Live:Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again at 12:00 noon today
Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again at 12:00 noon today, ANI reported.
Parliament Winter Session Live: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Parliament Winter Session Live: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by oppn over Adani indictment row, Sambhal violence and other issues.
Parliament Winter Session Live: S. Jaishankar expected to brief Lok Sabha on China deal
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday regarding the recent developments in India-China relations following the border disengagement agreement
Parliament Winter Session Live: Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion notice on Adani issue
Congress MP B Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion notice to discuss the need for investigating allegations levelled by the US Justice Department against Billionaire Gautam Adin connection with a "bribery and corruption." In the notice moved on Monday, Tagore has given "public interest" as the justification to move the adjournment motion.