Parliament highlights: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till Thursday

Updated on Dec 21, 2022 10:47 PM IST

Parliament session LIVE updates, December 21, 2022: The winter session that commenced on December 7 will continue till December 29. It includes a total of 17 working days, and 16 new bills are on the Centre's agenda in this session.

Parliament (PTI)
Parliament (PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
The winter session of Parliament resumed at 11am today after both Houses were adjourned Tuesday following multiple disruptions. Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called “like-minded opposition leaders” for a stir in front of Gandhi statue at 10.15am, demanding a discussion on the December 9 face-off between Indian and Chinse troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. As many as 12 parties will participate.

The Tawang clash remained one of the key reasons for a disruption-filled Parliament on Tuesday. The opposition placed several notices in Parliament, and one was on the LAC clash.

Disruptions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also caused due to Congress leader Ajay Rai's derogatory remarks on Union minister Smriti Irani. Rai had accused the BJP leader of visiting her Lok Sabha constituency - Amethi - only to show ‘latkas’ and ‘jhatkas’ - a reference to dance moves. As a reply, Irani had dared Congress MP Rahul Gandhi - who lost the seat to Irani in 2019 general elections - to contest from Amethi.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘dog’ comment on the saffron camp drew angry protests aimed at him at both Houses of Parliament. At a rally in Alwar, Rajasthan on Monday during the Congress party's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Kharge claimed that while his side stood for the nation and helped get independence, the BJP did not even lose a dog. The Congress president, however, stood his ground while highlighting that his statements during the march were made outside Parliament, and thus, need not be discussed.

The Repealing and Amending Bill was introduced on Monday in Lok Sabha and the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill was also passed. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Appropriation Bill in Rajya Sabha.

The winter session, which began on December 7, will continue till December 29. The period includes a total of 17 working days, and 16 new bills are on the Centre's agenda in this session.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 21, 2022 07:26 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned

    Rajya Sabha adjourned. To meet at 11 am on Thursday.

  • Dec 21, 2022 07:25 PM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned 

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Thursday.

  • Dec 21, 2022 06:18 PM IST

    As there is trade ban with Pakistan, no question of drugs coming from the border: HM

    There is no trade with Pakistan right now, so there is no question of drugs coming from the border. But that doesn't end the problems. Now it comes from drones, smuggling, tunnels, comes through ports and airports, says HM Shah.

  • Dec 21, 2022 05:24 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha nominates joint committee of Parliament to examine the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

    Rajya Sabha on Wednesday nominated 10 members to the joint committee of Parliament to do analysis of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The members nominated are:

    BJP- Ghanshyam Tiwari, Surendra Singh Nagar, Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik and Ram Chander Jangra

    Congress- Rajani Ashokrao Patil

    Trinamool Congress- Sukhendu Sekhar Ray

    DMK- N R Elango 

    AAP- Vikramjit Singh Sahney

    BJD- Sujeet Kumar

    YSRCP- S Niranjan Reddy

  • Dec 21, 2022 04:19 PM IST

    Central agencies destroyed over 1,60,000 kgs of illegal drugs: HM Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while discussing on drug menace in Lok Sabha said, over 75,000 kgs of drugs were targeted to be destroyed and within 60 days we have burned more than 1,60,000 kgs of illegal drugs. We have also formed a committee that analyses this data every 15 days, ANI reported.

  • Dec 21, 2022 03:03 PM IST

    FM Sitharaman praises PLI scheme: Private investment capex due to such policies

    Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday lauded Centre's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. She said that private investment capex is happening in India because of favourable policies like PLI.  “We are keeping a good eye on inflation that is purely extraneous nowadays because of fuel and fertiliser prices,” she added. 

  • Dec 21, 2022 02:50 PM IST

    Those NGOs who want to use FCRA to change demography… we will not allow them: Amit Shah

    There are some NGOs who want to build India while others don't want to. They will not be treated alike, Amit Shah on Shah on Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). 

    Chinmaya mission, Art of Living, Brahma Kumaris and others are working on this issue and they have no problem with FCRA clearance. But those NGOs who want to use FCRA to change the demography of the country, we will not allow them FCRA.

  • Dec 21, 2022 02:38 PM IST

    Just because a state has great recoveries, doesn't mean that drug abuse is rampant there: Shah on Gujarat's Mundra port drug seizure 

    Discussing about Gujarat's Mundra port drug seizure case, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, drugs are apprehended at ports due to our custom surveillance systems and just because a state has great recoveries, doesn't mean that drug abuse is rampant there. If it were so, Punjab would have no drug problem.

  • Dec 21, 2022 02:32 PM IST

    HM Shah attacks states for not helping central agencies in drug trafficking cases

    Shah said, those states that don't help central agencies, are enabling drug traffickers. He added, NIA has been empowered by Parliament to carry out investigations along with NCB into drug trafficking.

  • Dec 21, 2022 02:25 PM IST

    ‘Serious problem, destroying generations’: Amit Shah on drug menace

    Union home minister Amit Shah in his address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday said that the drug menace is a “serious problem”, which is “destroying generations” and profits being made from the racket are “utilised for terrorism as well”. He urged all states and Union territories of India to fight together against the drug menace.

  • Dec 21, 2022 01:21 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm

    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2pm.

  • Dec 21, 2022 12:55 PM IST

    ‘Want discussion…aren’t asking for military secrets': Chidambaram

    Former Union minister P Chidambaram said on Wednesday that the opposition MPs want a discussion on China, and are not “asking for military secrets”. “What gives China the courage to make incursions into India while our response is purely reactive? Why incursions aren't being prevented?” he added.

  • Dec 21, 2022 12:28 PM IST

    ‘House should be given info’: Kharge on oppn demand to discuss Tawang clash

    As Congress and other opposition MPs protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises, the president of the grand old party Mallikarjun Kharge said that they demand a “discussion in House” otherwise there is “just a one-sided response”.

  • Dec 21, 2022 11:16 AM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12pm due to disruptions over Tawang clash

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12pm owing to chaos over demands to discuss the December 9 Tawang clash. Many opposition MPs, including Sonia Gandhi, began a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue to press the government for the same.

  • Dec 21, 2022 10:38 AM IST

    Sonia Gandhi, other Cong leaders protest demanding discussion on Tawang clash

    Several Congress MPs, including former party president Sonia Gandhi and P Chidambaram, have started protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises. They have demanded a discussion on the recent India-China clash in Tawang.

  • Dec 21, 2022 09:06 AM IST

    Cong MPs Manish Tewari, Manickam Tagore give Adjournment Motion notice in LS over Tawang clash

    Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China in the aftermath of December 9 clash along the LAC in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

  • Dec 21, 2022 08:32 AM IST

    Kharge calls ‘like-minded’ Oppn leaders to protest in front of Gandhi

    Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called “like-minded opposition leaders” for a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Wednesday. As many as 12 parties will protest, demanding a discussion on the December 9 Tawang clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

parliament

