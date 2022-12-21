Parliament highlights: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till Thursday

The winter session of Parliament resumed at 11am today after both Houses were adjourned Tuesday following multiple disruptions. Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called “like-minded opposition leaders” for a stir in front of Gandhi statue at 10.15am, demanding a discussion on the December 9 face-off between Indian and Chinse troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. As many as 12 parties will participate.

The Tawang clash remained one of the key reasons for a disruption-filled Parliament on Tuesday. The opposition placed several notices in Parliament, and one was on the LAC clash.

Disruptions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also caused due to Congress leader Ajay Rai's derogatory remarks on Union minister Smriti Irani. Rai had accused the BJP leader of visiting her Lok Sabha constituency - Amethi - only to show ‘latkas’ and ‘jhatkas’ - a reference to dance moves. As a reply, Irani had dared Congress MP Rahul Gandhi - who lost the seat to Irani in 2019 general elections - to contest from Amethi.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘dog’ comment on the saffron camp drew angry protests aimed at him at both Houses of Parliament. At a rally in Alwar, Rajasthan on Monday during the Congress party's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Kharge claimed that while his side stood for the nation and helped get independence, the BJP did not even lose a dog. The Congress president, however, stood his ground while highlighting that his statements during the march were made outside Parliament, and thus, need not be discussed.

The Repealing and Amending Bill was introduced on Monday in Lok Sabha and the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill was also passed. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Appropriation Bill in Rajya Sabha.

The winter session, which began on December 7, will continue till December 29. The period includes a total of 17 working days, and 16 new bills are on the Centre's agenda in this session.

