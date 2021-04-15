Parliamentary panel’s Mumbai trip postponed amid rise in Covid cases

A six-day study trip of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways to Mumbai from April 24 has been postponed indefinitely due to rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. Saroj Pandey, a member of the panel, has also tested positive for the disease, according to a Parliament official.

Also Read | BMC allows two 5-star hotels to be used for admitting non-critical patients

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced strict restrictions in Maharashtra from Wednesday to check the surge in the Covid-19 cases. The state is the worst hit by the pandemic.

Gatherings of over four people have been barred in the state until May 1, and no person will be allowed in a public place without a valid reason. Only shops with essentials will be allowed to remain open.

Thackeray rolled out a one-time ₹5,476 crore financial package for over 70 million daily wage earners, construction workers, tribals, street vendors, families below the poverty line, widows, and senior citizens.