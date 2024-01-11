Parliament's budget session to be held from January 31 to February 9: Report

The Budget session of Parliament, the last session before the general elections expected in April-May, will begin on January 31 and is likely to continue till February 9, sources said. Parliament's budget session to be held from January 31 to February 9

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1, they said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament

The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period till a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.