Party workers welcome Rahul as ‘PM of 2019’

Congress workers welcomed party chief Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister of 2019 as he arrived in his Lok Sabha constituency for the first time after his party won assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh late last year.

“Amethi ka MP, 2019 ka PM and there is a wave for Rahul Gandhi in India,” read some of the posters and wall writings in the constituency.

“We want to see Rahul Gandhi as future Prime Minister and Priyanka Gandhi will give him the needed strength,” said Amethi District Congress Committee president Yogesh Mishra.

At Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters too, the partymen celebrated the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as AICC general secretary for east UP.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome at the Lucknow airport and at many places on way to Amethi as he arrived here this morning.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 09:32 IST