Passenger opens emergency door of IndiGo flight, DGCA orders probe

A passenger on board a Tiruchirapalli-bound IndiGo flight opened the emergency door, triggering panic among the co-passengers.

As the incident came into the light, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a probe into the matter.

The incident took place on December 10, 2022 when a passenger accidently opened the emergency exit doors of IndiGo flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli during the boarding process.

In its statement, the DGCA said, “A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process. The passenger immediately apologised for their action.”

“As per SOPs, the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight's departure”, the statement further said.

