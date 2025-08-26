Pathankot counter-intelligence team averts target killing, seizes weapons

The Pathankot Counter-Intelligence team on Tuesday averted a target killing by busting an organised crime module which was involved in multiple heinous crimes, Punjab DGP said in a statement. The police officials recovered four weapons from their custody, including one Zigana pistol, three pistols (.30 & .32 bore) with live cartridges.(ANI file photo for representation)

The officials have apprehended four people, including two juveniles and seized two pistols and ammunition from their custody.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed their links with foreign-based Nishan Singh (r/o Jaurrian), Shamsher Singh @ Shera Mann @ Honey (r/o Mann), and Sajan Masih @ Goru (r/o Veroke, PS Dera Baba Nanak)," the statement read.

The police officials have unearthed important leads regarding other criminal activities across the state during the investigation. An FIR has also been registered at the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar in the matter.

The Barnala police on Monday apprehended four associates of the Devinder Bambiha Gang in a major crackdown, while they were planning to commit a robbery, police said.

The apprehended associates include: Satnam Singh alias Satti, Gurpreet alias Guri, Sarm Singh alias Rinku and Deepak Singh.

"During a naka operation, the accused opened fire on the police party, our personnel overpowered the assailants and arrested them along with their vehicle," as per the 'X' post from DGP Punjab Police.

The police officials recovered four weapons from their custody, including one Zigana pistol, three pistols (.30 & .32 bore) with live cartridges.

According to he police, Satnam Singh is a habitual offender with over 22 previous cases registered against him. These include murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act & NDPS Act.Sarm Singh and Deepak Singh are also linked to the narcotics trade.

The agencies are conducting an investigation and interrogation of the apprehended.