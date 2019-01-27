Patidar leader Hardik Patel married to childhood friend Kinjal Parikh

Patidar leader Hardik Patel got married to his childhood friend Kinjal Parikh in a simple ceremony at Surendranagar of Gujarat today.

The 25-year-old Patidar reservation agitation leader tied the knot with Kinjal Parikh at Digsar village of Muli Talika in Surendranagar district of Gujarat.

In the simple wedding ceremony, there were only about a 100 guests - 50 from each side. The wedding took place as per the Patel rituals.

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel during a function where he ties knot with Kinjal Parikh, at Digsar village of Muli taluka in Surendranagar district of Gujarat. (PTI Photo)

Bharat Patel, Hardik’s father, had earlier said that both Hardik and Kinjal were from Chandan Nagari, a small village in Viramgam town of Ahmedabad district and that both knew each other from childhood.

Kinjal belongs to the Parikh-Patel community and is a graduate who is currently pursuing her law degree.

Bharat Patel had earlier said that the family would have liked that the wedding take place in Unjha at the Umiya Dham, the temple of the family’s regning deity, Goddess Umiya. That could not be done since Hardik has been banned from entering Unjha by the court.

Kinjal was a classmate of Hardik’s sister Monika. Hardik and Kinjal had been engaged for some time before getting married.

Hardik’s engagement with Kinjal was announced in 2016 when he was still lodged in the Lajpore jail in connection with a sedition case registered against him.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 17:26 IST