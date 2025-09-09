Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Patna police use batons, water cannons to disperse aspirants protesting reduction in vacancies

PTI
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 10:36 pm IST

A large number of aspirants demonstrated against the state government's decision to slash the posts of teachers in the Teacher Recruitment Exam 4.0

The police used batons and water cannons to disperse aspirants protesting massive reduction in vacancies for the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) in the state.

Police baton charge on aspirants of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 4.0 during their protest march for demanding the release of computer teacher vacancy at Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
A large number of aspirants gathered near Dak Bunglow crossing in Patna and demonstrated against the state government's recent decision to slash the posts of teachers in the TRE-4. Protestors also disrupted the movement of traffic.

“The protestors also tried to jump across the barricades. Despite repeated requests from the security personnel, they refused to vacate the roads. Finally, police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse them. Security personnel were forced to use water cannons,” Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI.

The state government must issue a notification for 1.20 lakh teacher posts before September 15, as promised earlier, Amit Kumar, a protester from Buxar district, told reporters..

“The government has gone back on its commitment. The Education Department recently issued a notification for around 26,000 vacancies of teachers in this round of recruitment (TRE-4). This is sheer injustice with the job aspirants in the state,” he said.

