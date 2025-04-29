Pawan Kalyan hits back at Bilawal Bhutto's 'blood will flow' threat: 'If the need arises…'

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's threat that blood would flow in rivers if water is stopped and if the need arises, every Indian would spill their blood for the nation. Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan meets the bereaved family members of Madhusudan Rao, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. (PTI)

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently made a sharp response to India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) after the Pahalgam terror attack.

When asked by reporters about Bilawal Bhutto's statement, Pawan Kalyan said, “They (Pakistan) should be reminded how they lost the past three wars. We have to send the visuals to them, around 70,000 soldiers, how they were treated, at the same time, if they try to overboard, every Indian will come to Pakistan, if the need arises, we will spill our blood for the nation. He should be reminded of their past.”

On Friday, while addressing a public rally in the Sukkur area of his home Sindh province, Bhutto said, “The Indus is ours and will remain ours - either our water will flow through it, or their blood.”

The Indus flows through the province, and the Indus Valley Civilisation city of Mohenjo-Daro flourished on its banks. And Bhutto said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed India is heir to a civilisation thousands of years old, “But that civilisation lies in Mohenjo-daro, in Larkana. We are its true custodians, and we will defend it.”

Bhutto added that Modi cannot sever the aeons-old bond between the people of Sindh and the Indus, adding that "the Indian government has cast its eyes on Pakistan's water, and the situation demands unity among all four provinces to defend and protect their water."

He said that neither the people of Pakistan nor the international community would tolerate Modi's "warmongering" or any attempts to divert the Indus waters away from Pakistan.

“We will send a message to the world that robbery on the Sindhu won't be accepted.”

On Wednesday, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Islamabad. That call was taken by India after the attack on Tuesday in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Pawan Kalyan's warning to Congress

Pawan Kalyan also warned the Congress that speaking in favour of Pakistan after the brutal killing of civilians in Pahalgam was unacceptable, news agency PTI reported.

Kalyan suggested that some Congress leaders who defend such violence should leave India and settle in Pakistan. Supporting Pakistan while staying in India was unacceptable, he said, while addressing a meeting to pay tributes to those killed in the terror attack.

"Kashmir is ours. Talking about terrorism for political gain is shameful." National unity and strong action is must to curb communal violence, Kalyan said, without referring to any leader.

The nation will not tolerate anyone endorsing anti-India sentiments or terrorism, he said.

Kalyan said that the Pahalgam attack has deeply wounded the nation and it must not be politicised.

(With inputs from PTI)