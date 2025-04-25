Pawan Kalyan on Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Revival of Hindu genocide’

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan condemned the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack as "ghastly and painful", calling it a part of "revival of Hindu genocide". Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.(PTI File Photo)

" It was a ghastly and painful incident. Today, after meeting Madhusudan's family and Chandramouli's family, it is very difficult even for me after hearing what they went through...I don't have enough strength to speak. In the name of religion, targeting people. It was a very clear-cut target killing....from 1986-1989 we used to visit Kashmir for Telugu films, so I knew how the situation had changed from 1986 to 1989...from that particular time to now, I feel it is a revival of Hindu genocide," ANI quoted Kalyan as saying.

Kalyan visited the families of victims Madhusudan Rao and retired bank employee JS Chandramouli, who were among the 26 killed in the terrorist attack.

Rao, a resident of Kavali in Nellore district, was on vacation with his family and was among those who lost their lives killed in the attack. The software engineer who had been residing in Bengaluru is survived by his wife and two children.

Kalyan added,"Perpetrators, the terrorists behind this, should be brought to justice... PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Indian government, I believe they will take stern action."



PM Modi's pledge against Pahalgam attackers

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India will “identify, track, and punish” every terrorist and their “backers” involved in the Pahalgam carnage.

Addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Madhubani, the prime minister said,"Friends, today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism."

“I want to say in very clear words, those terrorists who have carried out this attack and those who conspired for this attack will get a punishment bigger than they could have ever imagined. Now the time has come to destroy the remaining ground of the terrorists. The will power of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror," the prime minister added.