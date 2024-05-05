Pawan Khera's challenge to PM Modi amid LS polls: ‘Why doesn’t he…'

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Daro Mat" taunt at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the party's media department chairperson Pawan Khera questioned why PM Modi does not contest from southern India. Congress leader Pawan Khera(PTI)

"We are challenging PM Modi to contest from the south. Rahul Gandhi contests from the south, from the north. Why does PM Modi not contest from the south? He is the country's Prime Minister, Vishwa Guru. Why does he not contest from the South? Why is he afraid?" Khera said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

On Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's allegations that the Congress wants to impose Jizya tax, a tax imposed on Hindus in medieval India, Khera said, "First, ask him if he has read the manifesto. If he has read it ask him on which page is it written. Has he started lying like PM Modi? He is Yogi. Yogis should not lie. We respect Yogis. What is wrong with him?"

Responding to allegations by Adityanath that the Congress wants to promote beef consumption, the Congress leader said, "We are challenging the BJP that they have taken ₹250 crores from beef companies. This is open information. Kiren Rijiju has openly said that he consumes beef. What is he doing in the cabinet?"

Speaking on the Congress party's performance in Madhya Pradesh, Khera said, "We are ahead in a large number of seats. In some seats, there is a close fight. We are engaged in booth management in the next two days. We are confident that we will perform well."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday came down heavily on the Congress party saying that the grand old party wanted to implement Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's Jizya tax.

CM Yogi made the remark while addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district on Saturday. He arrived here to campaign in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Guna parliamentary seat Jyotiraditya Scindia for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Addressing the public, CM Yogi said, "You must have seen the Congress manifesto and you must have heard the name of Aurangzeb, a cruel king of the Mughal dynasty. Even a civilised Muslim family does not name their son Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb was the most cruel Mughal king. Aurangzeb had imposed a tax named Jizya tax. Today, Congress also talks about the Jizya tax in its manifesto. This Jaziya tax is the same as the inheritance tax which they (Congress) talked about."

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26.

The next two phases will be conducted on May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.