PCMC demolish 3-storey under-construction building

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday demolished an unsafe three-story under-construction building in Wakad. The building’s whole structure was unsafe, had developed multiple cracks, and reportedly got tilted on Tuesday night. Panicked citizens living in the vicinity had complained to the Fire Brigade department, the officials said. The property was owned by Sunil Delwani, a Pimpri resident and the architect of the building was Mallik Arjun, a resident of Ambegaon. (HT PHOTO)

The three-story building measuring 50 sq meters of carpet area bearing Sr.no 4039 in Wakad was demolished in a joint action undertaken by officials of the Fire Brigade Department, Disaster Management cell, and Anti-Encroachment Department in the presence of heavy police presence.

The property was owned by Sunil Delwani, a Pimpri resident and the architect of the building was Mallik Arjun, a resident of Ambegaon. The reason behind the weak structure is said to be overloading and excess structure than permitted.

A senior official of the Fire Brigade Department said the issue came to light on Tuesday night around 10.17 p.m. when panicked citizens called the Fire Brigade department.

“The building had developed several cracks more than 3 inches wide and had tilted on one side. The Fire officials from Pimpri and Thergaon stations visited the location, and the structure was temporarily stabilised using porcelain and excavators. More than ten people living in the building next to the unsafe structure were evacuated to ensure safety,” the official said.

The officials informed the obvious reason for the structure to tilt was substandard engineering, the use of inferior-quality material, and weak foundations. The building was in the end stage of development and the plaster of Paris and colour work was underway. A major tragedy was avoided as action was taken before the building was occupied.

M D Nikam, city engineer of PCMC, said, the building was under construction and was not occupied. The ward office of the PCMC had permitted the owner to construct the building. However, the architect, designer, and owner are responsible for ensuring the building’s structure is strong.

“The citizens living in the vicinity were evacuated before demolition. We are going to register an offence against the people involved in this,” he said.