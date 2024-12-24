PDP's Mehbooba Mufti slams NC MPs for ‘failing’ to raise reservation topic in Parliament

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): Accusing the National Conference's Members of Parliament of failing to raise the reservation issue in Parliament, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday stated that rights should be allocated based on population. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti addresses party workers during a meeting in Jammu on Sunday (PTI Photo)(PTI)

"We are only saying that rights should be given according to the population. We are not asking to take away anyone's rights. National Conference secured votes in the Lok Sabha elections by promising that their MPs would raise this issue in the House, but they have not discussed it," Mehbooba Mufti told ANI.

The PDP chief called for immediate intervention to ensure fair representation for open merit candidates.

"Yesterday, when the youth were protesting and went to the Chief Minister, what did he say? He asked them to wait for six months, claiming the court's decision would come by then. If people are protesting after you (National Conference) secured 50 seats and you are still asking them to wait, then what is your responsibility? I believe the Chief Minister should resolve this issue instead of waiting for the court's decision," she added.

On Monday, PDP leader Iltija Mufti joined hundreds of students protesting outside Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence in Srinagar, demanding a review of the new reservation policy.

"We are not here to play politics. In J&K, politics often revolves around Article 370 and the restoration of statehood, but no one is addressing the youth. Their demands are basic - the reservation system must be equitable and not discriminatory. We hope the government, which came to power with a huge mandate and promised to rationalise reservations, fulfils its commitments in a time-bound manner," Iltija Mufti said.

National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi also joined the students' protest outside the Chief Minister's residence, demanding the rationalisation of reservations in Jammu and Kashmir.

"People's aspirations must be prioritised. We hope the government listens to us and addresses these concerns. We are appealing to a government elected by us to work for the people. We replaced dictatorship with you (the J&K government), and now we need you to act. I don't want chaos, but we have witnessed a punitive calm here. If students feel the need to discuss reservations, why are they being portrayed as divisive? I thank Iltija Mufti for supporting this protest," Mehdi said.

Following the protest, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah invited the students to his office for a discussion.

"Today, I met representatives of the Open Merit Students Association. The beauty of democracy lies in the right to be heard and engaging in dialogue with mutual cooperation. I have made certain requests of them and given them several assurances. This channel of communication will remain open without intermediaries or hangers-on," Omar Abdullah posted on X.

The new reservation policy, introduced ahead of the assembly elections, reduced the quota for the general category while increasing reservations for specific groups in jobs and educational admissions.