People not following Covid measures will not get free treatment: Kerala CM

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said individuals not following adequate Covid-19 preventative measures could be barred from receiving free treatment. Vijayan specified that the government will not pay for the treatment of unvaccinated patients who contracted the disease, news agency PTI reported.

Kerala was among the states which saw a large number of cases even as cases reduced in other states during the second wave.

The chief minister made the announcement during a Covid-19 review meeting. The government said in a press release that those who failed to get vaccinated due to disease or allergies will have to produce a valid government doctor's certificate.

Vijayan also said that the government directed the state health ministry to organise a special vaccination drive from December 1 to 15 in the state. He also urged the college and school administrators to get vaccinated or produce a government doctor's certificate citing reasons behind not getting vaccinated. He also said that the staff and teachers if they remain unvaccinated they will have to get a negative RT-PCR test every week at their own cost. He said these rules will also apply to employees working in offices and public places.

Vijayan also said that the officials must strengthen vigilance, strictly check travel history of those arriving from abroad, in the state and ensure adherence to the Covid protocols without fail amid omicron variant scare.

The state recorded 4,723 fresh cases and 177 deaths. At least 5,129,985 people have been infected with Covid-19 so far in the state and the death toll reached 40,132. Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 755 fresh cases.

