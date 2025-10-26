‘People of Bihar do not trust promise-mongers’: BJP slams RJD ahead of polls

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Jaiswal on Sunday took a sharp dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing the party of making "empty promises" and asserting that whatever it says holds "no importance." Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal further said that today, Bihar is moving towards becoming a developed state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (HT File Photo)

His remarks came after RJD leader Qari Sohaib claimed that the party's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav would "scrap the Waqf law" if elected Bihar Chief Minister.

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, "Whatever RJD says holds no importance. These (RJD and Congress) are people who deal in empty promises. The people of Bihar do not trust such promise-mongers..."

He further said that today, Bihar is moving towards becoming a developed state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"He (HM Amit Shah) clearly stated that under the rule of Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Modi, Bihar's structure is being built from the foundation to the top. Today, Bihar is moving towards a developed Bihar," Jaiswal stated.

Earlier today, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma expressed strong confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure more than a two-thirds majority in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, while claiming that the opposition Mahagathbandhan will fail to reach the three-digit mark.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Sharma said, "We are going to secure more than a two-thirds majority, and even if Congress, RJD, AIMIM, and potentially SP support them, they are unlikely to win three-digit seat counts collectively.

"Earlier, on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had taken a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav following his announcement as the Chief Ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, saying that his "happiness is for a limited time."

"Tejashwi Yadav's happiness over the announcement is for a limited time, as I believe Congress and its allies won't achieve a majority. They can't reach triple digits," Sharma told ANI.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are set to witness a direct contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), includes Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Mukesh Sahani's VIP.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has announced that it will contest all 243 Assembly seats in the state.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.