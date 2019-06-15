‘People’s power may play a role in construction of Ram temple,’ says Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Saturday said if there was no favourable court verdict, people’s power would pave the way for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Raut was in Ayodhya on Saturday to review preparations for the visit of party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

“We firmly believe that the Supreme Court will give a verdict in favour of the Ram temple. If the verdict is otherwise, then the people’s court is more powerful than the Supreme Court and it will construct the Ram temple,” Raut told reporters in Ayodhya on Saturday.

“It is only through people’s power that Narendra Modi has become such a powerful prime minister. I am hopeful that before the next Lok Sabha polls, construction of the Ram Mandir will start,” he said.

The Shiv Sena leader asserted union home minister Amit Shah would find solutions to the problems related to the Ram temple, Article 370 and Article 35 A. Raut also asserted that there were no differences between the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

“Uddhav Thackeray will be in Ayodhya to thank Lord Ram for the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls. He will also take a pledge for the construction of the Ram temple,” Raut said.

“The 2019 mandate to the Modi government is for the construction of Ram Mandir,” he said. “The NDA will have a majority in the Rajya Sabha in 2020. This will also pave the way for the construction of the Ram temple,” he said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be in Ayodhya on Sunday to perform a puja at the makeshift Ram Mandir.

He will be accompanied by his son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and 18 MPs of the party. Thackeray will reach Ayodhya on Sunday morning by a chartered plane.

Thackeray was in Ayodhya on November 24, 2018 along with his family and a large number of party leaders and workers. He had attended the ‘Ashirwad Sammelan’ at the

Lakshman Quila ground organised by saints.

At the time, he had promised to come back to Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Lord Ram after the Lok Sabha polls.

Last week, the Shiv Sena, through an editorial in Saamana, reiterated its goal of constructing a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and said the second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi would expedite the process.

The Yogi government has accorded the status of state guest to the Shiv Sena chief and party MPs.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 21:29 IST