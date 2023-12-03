'People's blessings will be with BJP': Scindia, CM Chouhan as party leads in early trends in MP

Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday expressed pleasure over the early trends giving edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh and affirmed that the people's blessings are with the BJP and is going to form the government with absolute majority. Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia(ANI)

Follow Election Results LIVE Updates here

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Scindia, who credited the welfare schemes of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, said, “We knew that as far as Madhya Pradesh is concerned, given the public welfare schemes of our double engine government - people's blessings will be with us... I am confident that their blessings will be with the BJP and we will form the government with absolute majority.”

While reacting to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digivijay Singh's traitor remark on him, Scindia said, "Unki har ek bad-dua ka main swagat karta hoon aur Digvijaya Singh ji ko apne dil ki gehraiyon se shubhkaamna bhi data hoon" (I welcome Digvijay Singh's every wish and congratulate him from the bottom of my heart).

On Saturday Singh took a jibe at Scindia said that Congress is fully prepared and confident of its victory as there is no traitor left in the party. "We are fully prepared. Now we have no Scindia left, hence there is no traitor," Singh had while talking to reporters in Bhopal.

Follow Madhya Pradesh Results LIVE Updates here

Further, state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also reacted to the early trends. While congratulating the BJP workers for their tireless effort, Chouhan said that he is confident of forming the government with absolute majority.

'Bharat Mata ki Jai, Janta Janardan ki Jai'. Today the results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are coming and I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form the government again with full majority. Hearty congratulations to all the candidates of BJP," he said in a post on X.

According to the early trends released by the election commission, the BJP is leading on 145 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh while Congress is ahead on 56 seats. In the state, the votes will be counted in 16 to 24 rounds and therefore, parties believe that the trends may change as the day progresses.

The BJP was riding high on its much anticipated schemes 'Ladli Behna' and 'CM Kisan Nidhi's, in which money was transferred to lakhs of voters in November. The Congress had tried to counter it with five guarantees in the state. The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for 18 of the last 20 years.

Voting for 230 member state assembly took place on November 17 in a single phase while the counting for the 230 seats started at 8 am on Sunday.