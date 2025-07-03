Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Persons helping road accident victims in HP's Una to be rewarded 25,000 cash prize

PTI |
Jul 03, 2025 06:19 PM IST

The initiative aims to enhance public motivation for timely assistance and improve road safety through regular meetings and awareness camps.

Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal on Thursday said individuals assisting road accident victims in Himachal Pradesh's Una district will be honoured and awarded a cash incentive of 25,000.

The District Red Cross Society will immediately provide prize money to increase public awareness about road safety and traffic rules.(PTI File)
The District Red Cross Society will immediately provide prize money to increase public awareness about road safety and traffic rules.(PTI File)

The objective of this initiative is to motivate people to help the injured so that timely treatment can be ensured and maximum lives be saved, Lal said during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee here, according to a statement.

He said the District Red Cross Society will immediately provide prize money to increase public awareness about road safety and traffic rules on the recommendation of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). He directed the SDMs to organise regular meetings on road safety, implement corrective steps and prepare a comprehensive 'Road Safety Plan' detailing the current situation, main problems, steps taken and further measures to improve the situation.

The deputy commissioner also told the officials to conduct periodic inspection of school buses and organise awareness camps about road safety in schools. He asked them to identify and remove trees standing in dangerous conditions on the sides of the state and national highways.

Lal directed a comprehensive survey and submission of estimates for installing signage, speed breakers, high-quality CCTV cameras and traffic lights at key intersections in each subdivision. He noted that 38 places have been identified for installing CCTV cameras on the Mehatpur to Una national highway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
