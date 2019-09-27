Peter Mukerjea: Don’t know how long I will live, want to talk to children

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:46 IST

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, currently in jail in step-daughter Sheena Bora’s murder case, requested the trial court on Friday to let him speak to his children staying abroad, before he dies—Peter’s elder son from his first wife Rabin Mukerjea and his adopted daughter Vidhi stay in the United Kingdom.

On Friday, when the special court finished recording testimony of the doctor from Nair hospital in the case of conspiracy to kill Sheena Bora, Peter stepped into the witness box and referred to his health condition post heart surgery while pleading to be allowed to speak to his children.

“I don’t know how long I will live. I want to speak to my children before I die,” Peter said, before adding that he only meets people related to the case in the jail and not those who are “close to his heart”.

The court said it will look into the issue, Peter’s lawyer said he would move a formal application for the same.

Later updating the court on his health, Peter said all parameters were normal and thanked the court for allowing him medical tests after his recent heart surgery. “Thank you for allowing me to go for tests, all parameters are normal,” Peter said.

Peter was operated after diagnosed with four blockages in his heart earlier this year in March. Court allowed him to attend post-surgery rehabilitation sessions at a private hospital but denied him bail for post-operative care.

The special court had also noted that Mukerjea’s cell was well-equipped with modern facilities, including a TV set, had proper ventilation and sunlight, and there was no threat to his life. Photos and a video of the cell were even sent to the London magistrate court in connection with liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s extradition proceedings.

Peter Mukerjea, his ex-wife Indrani, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamvar Rai are accused of killing her daughter Bora, Peter has been in jail since November 2015.

