Petrol, diesel costlier by 6.40 with 9th hike in 10 days
Petrol, diesel costlier by 6.40 with 9th hike in 10 days

  • Petrol and diesel price today, March 31, 2022: The fuel prices continued to soar as the state-owned oil companies increased the rates for the ninth time in the last 10 days.
The fuel prices once again went up on Thursday with diesel reaching 93.07 per litre in Delhi and the price of petrol was at 101.81 per litre. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 06:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Petrol and diesel price today, March 31, 2022: Petrol and diesel rates continue to soar as state-owned oil retailers hiked the fuel prices for the ninth time in the last 10 days. According to the latest price notification, the petrol and diesel prices have been increased by 80 paise, taking the overall increase to 6.40 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel are being sold at 101.81 per litre and 93.07 per litre respectively, while in Mumbai, which has the costliest fuel among metro cities, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at 116.72 and 100.94 after an 84-paisa hike.

In Chennai, the price of petrol is 107.45 and diesel price is 97.52, an increase of 76 paise. The petrol price in Kolkata is 111.35 per litre and diesel is 96.22 per litre.

Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in five states, a period during which the cost of crude oil soared by about USD 30 per barrel. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has attributed the fuel price rise to the disruption in supply chains and the resultant increase in global oil prices due to the war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the daily hike in fuel prices. Gandhi said that PM Modi’s daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel and gas prices, making farmers more helpless and showing "hollow dreams" of employment to the youth.

"Prime Minister's daily to-do list - how much increase in petrol, diesel and gas rates, how to stop discussion on people's expenses, how to show hollow dreams of employment to the youth, which public sector company to sell and how to make farmers more helpless," the Lok Saba member from Wayanad said in a tweet in Hindi.

