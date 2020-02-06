PFI activists in touch with AAP and Congress, HQ in Shaheen Bagh, says ED source

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:49 IST

Popular Front of India (PFI), which is under scanner for alleged anti-national activities and fanning violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in a couple of states including Uttar Pradesh, has its headquarters in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, where hundreds of millions of rupees are deposited for funding its activities, said a source privy to the agency’s investigation into the organization.

The source also revealed that the PFI president of Delhi, Mohammad Parwez Ahmed has been in regular touch with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and several Congress leaders including Udit Raj.

The sensational revelations come on the last day of campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for Saturday.

The source claimed that the investigations so far have revealed that Parwez Ahmed was not only participating in anti-CAA protests but was in regular contact with AAP’s Sanjay Singh through “personal meetings”, “phone calls” and “WhatsApp chats”.

The source further says that Mohammad Parwez is part of over 100 WhatsApp groups, including “Unification of Muslim Leadership” and “Bheem Army Top-100”.

The ED source quoted above also revealed that around Rs 120 crore were deposited in 73 bank accounts linked with the PFI and its associates in 17 different banks and majority of the contributions were made in cash.

The source said that two-thirds of all the deposits are kept in cash at PFI’s headquarters in G-78, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi. Local handlers collect cash from their respective areas all across the country and travel to Delhi to deposit it at the organisation’s head quarters, the source alleged.