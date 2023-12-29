close_game
‘Phir aayega Modi’: BJP's new campaign song for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

ByHT News Desk
Dec 29, 2023 01:23 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a campaign video for 2024 Lok Sabha elections asserting 'Phir aayega Modi' (Modi will come again).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a campaign video for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections asserting 'phir aayega Modi' (Modi will come again). The 10-minute video starts with the sound of a conch shell followed by clips of his temple run, the installation of Sengol at the new Parliament building, and his public rallies. The video also features India's recent achievements in various fields, including Chandrayaan's successful landing on the Moon's south pole.

(Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)

“Ram ji will give wisdom and Modi will come again...Modi is not an individual, he is honour of the country. He represents the aspirations of 140 crore people...Modi will come again, Modi will come again,” BJP said in a social media post in Hindi.

The campaign song suggests that the party's poll plank will focus on the promises fulfilled by the BJP in the past 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

