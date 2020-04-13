Pic of peacocks maintaining social distancing go viral

india

Our national birds have a message for us. A picture of peacocks practicing social distancing, sitting majestically in a government school in Rajasthan at equal distance from each other has gone viral. The picture was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. He wrote, “Kaswan shared the image with the caption, “Learn social distancing amid lockdown from our national birds. Peacock edition. A click from government school in Roon (Nagaur).”

The fact that the picture was clicked at the right time garnered a lot of attention from people on Twitter. One user wrote, “The best part is, its innate not enforced.” Another user wrote, “ Birds need siesta too it seems.

The IFS officer later also tweeted a video of the peacocks sent by a villager and wrote, “Since humans are not using schools now. So these peacocks made it their meeting hall. Same pack which gave message of social distancing. From Lodhsar, Nagaur. Video is sent by Banne Singh from village.”